Southern Fried Smothered Cabbage

Rating: 4.67 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I created this recipe because raising a family isn't cheap and cabbage is. To make this a one-dish meal, substitute the bacon with a pound of coined Polish sausage or kielbasa.

By Linda T.

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large, lidded cast iron pot over medium-high heat. Add bacon and fry until browned but not crispy, about 5 minutes. Quickly add cabbage pieces and water, in that order. Cover the pot with the lid and allow cabbage to steam, about 1 minute. Season with cayenne pepper and salt and boil for 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Remove lid and reduce heat to a high simmer. Cook until all liquid has evaporated and cabbage is browning in the bottom of the pot and wilted but not soggy, about 10 minutes more. Scrape the bottom of the pot regularly and turn cabbage to prevent sticking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
217 calories; protein 13.2g; carbohydrates 26.9g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 20.4mg; sodium 594mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
d_getgen
Rating: 3 stars
01/05/2022
I make this and eat with Cal Rose short grain rice. I also use some Ikara sauce (Find in Japanese markets) on it. My mom use to make it, sometimes she made Baked Salmon . my favorite was crispy fried spam. Read More
Helpful
(1)
devinsoudith
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2021
This is great. My sister makes this all the time and I didnt realize other people did this. It is definitely a cheap and tasty way to feed the family. Read More
nikkiaiello516
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2022
I also add a chopped sauteed onion. Delicious! Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022