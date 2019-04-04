Southern Fried Smothered Cabbage
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 216.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 13.2g 26 %
carbohydrates: 26.9g 9 %
dietary fiber: 11.5g 46 %
sugars: 14.6g
fat: 8.3g 13 %
saturated fat: 2.7g 14 %
cholesterol: 20.4mg 7 %
vitamin a iu: 639IU 13 %
niacin equivalents: 5mg 38 %
vitamin b6: 0.6mg 40 %
vitamin c: 166.5mg 278 %
folate: 196.1mcg 49 %
calcium: 191.5mg 19 %
iron: 2.4mg 14 %
magnesium: 63.6mg 23 %
potassium: 887.8mg 25 %
sodium: 594mg 24 %
thiamin: 0.4mg 36 %
calories from fat: 74.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved