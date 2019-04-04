Creamy Coconut Curry

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a very creamy coconut-chickpea curry, made with a can of thick and creamy Thai coconut cream for South Asian creamy goodness and spiced with garam masala. It is a quick and simple plant-based curry to prepare, for those who are always on the go looking for healthy plant-based lunch options. Serve over white rice, corn tortillas, or dumplings.

By Fareeha Chaudhry

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt coconut butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Cook and stir onion and garlic using a wooden spoon until translucent and lightly brown in color, 2 to 3 minutes. Season with salt, cumin, pepper, fennel seeds, coriander, turmeric, and garam masala; mix until well incorporated. Stir in corn starch until a creamy paste forms.

    Advertisement

  • Slowly mix water into the saucepan to dissolve cornstarch and thicken the mixture. Keep stirring until there are no lumps. Stir in chickpeas and broccoli and briefly cook until just lightly crisp and tender (do not overcook). Mix in coconut cream and curry leaves and cover pan halfway with a lid. Simmer until liquid is reduced and has thickened, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Remove lid and lower heat to medium-low. Cook and stir until liquid is reduced and curry is thick and creamy, 3 to 5 minutes. Add bok choy and cook until wilted and curry has further reduced, 3 to 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
998 calories; protein 11.4g; carbohydrates 138g; fat 48.4g; sodium 1552mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022