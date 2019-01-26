Eggplant Fritters

Wonderfully easy, cheap to make, and highly addictive, these eggplant fritters will have your family and friends begging for the recipe!

By Best Cook

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Place eggplant slices in a colander and sprinkle lightly with salt. Set aside.

  • Combine almond meal, Parmesan cheese, and sesame seeds in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Place beaten eggs in another bowl. Gently pat eggplant slices dry and dip first in eggs, shaking off excess, and then into almond meal mixture. Place breaded eggplant on a plate near the cooking area.

  • Preheat the oven to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add eggplant slices to the hot skillet and cook in batches, turning occasionally until golden on both sides, about 5 minutes per batch. Place cooked eggplant on the prepared baking sheet and keep warm in the preheated oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
336 calories; protein 15.5g; carbohydrates 14g; fat 26.4g; cholesterol 104.7mg; sodium 302.5mg. Full Nutrition
