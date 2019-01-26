Eggplant Fritters

When my husband saw me slicing the eggplant he commented that I could have left that thing at the store. There are only a couple of veggies he doesn't like and that is one of them. He was relived when he found out I was making this recipe for me and fixing him a different side. Curiosity got the better of him and he snatched one up when it came out of the skillet. He absolutely loved these and said that the sesame seeds gave it a completely different flavor. A real smoky flavor were his exact words. Personally, I did not like this recipe. The sesame seeds ruined it for me. He ended up eating the rest of the batch himself and I ate the side that was intended for him. Funny how things work out sometimes huh? Although I did not care for it, I am still giving this 5 stars.

