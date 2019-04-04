Cucur Udang (Prawn Fritters)

They're back! The 2022 Winter Olympics officially start on February 4 and run through February 20, as elite skiers, snowboarders, ice skaters, bobsledders, curlers, lugers, and ice hockey players — nearly 3,000 in all — converge on Beijing to compete for honor of being called the world's best. And we'll all be there in spirit, cheering on the athletes no matter the outcome. It all makes for very hungry work indeed. To keep you fueled up, we've pulled together this shortlist of snack ideas you can enjoy on your comfy couch while you watch in awe. Each dish has been chosen with the Olympics in mind; when you scroll through you'll find recipes for savory Chinese dumplings, crispy onion rings, a snack board inspired by Greek cuisine, a couple of desserts sporting the red, white, and blue — and more. Let the games begin!