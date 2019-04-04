Cucur Udang (Prawn Fritters)

3 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is so yummy to have when you have friends over... Easily available ingredients for a simple appetizer in 15 minutes! Serve with sweet Thai chili sauce.

By MAKHRUJI

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine shrimp, onion, potato, flour, 1 cup water, corn, egg, chicken bouillon, salt, baking powder, and baking soda in a bowl. Mix in hot water until well combined. Let stand for 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a wok over medium- to medium-high heat. Drop spoonfuls of batter into the hot oil. Cook fritters in batches, flipping halfway, until browned on both sides, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate.

Cook's Note:

Use any chicken-flavored powder or seasoning you prefer.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 20.4g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 33.8mg; sodium 472.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/16/2022