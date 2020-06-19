Vanilla Syrup Substitute

This vanilla syrup substitute is great for many things!

Recipe by Abby

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
2 cups syrup
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine sugar and water in a saucepan and bring to a rolling boil over medium heat. Cook and stir until sugar has dissolved, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Remove from heat and stir in vanilla extract. Let syrup cool.

Cook's Note:

You can use 1 scraped vanilla bean instead of vanilla extract.

25 calories; carbohydrates 6.3g; sodium 0.3mg. Full Nutrition
