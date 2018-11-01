Party Hit Creamy Pumpkin Soup

This incredible creamy soup was the surprise favorite at our 2000 Halloween party. Better yet, it's really easy to make - and beautiful, served in its own attractively carved pumpkin-bowl, with a seasonal ribbon tied through the 'hat' to make a handle. This 'definitely' belongs on the holiday table again! If you're going to multiply the recipe but want to serve in one bowl, get a bigger pumpkin rather than more little ones.

Recipe by Weavre Cooper

prep:
45 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut the top off of the pumpkin and remove the seeds and strings. Carve out the flesh of the pumpkin until the shell is about 1/2 inch thick. Be careful not to make any holes in the skin - the pumpkin is the serving bowl. Steam the pumpkin flesh in a saucepan with an inch of water, over medium heat for 20 minutes. Remove from heat, drain and set aside to cool slightly.

  • In a saucepan over medium heat, cook the chicken broth until warm. Puree the pumpkin flesh and gradually stir into the pumpkin broth. Slowly bring the mixture to a boil. Mix in the cream then season with salt, pepper and nutmeg. Remove from heat. Pour soup into the pumpkin shell and garnish with croutons. Top with the pumpkin cap.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
350 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 40.3g; fat 20g; cholesterol 56.2mg; sodium 348.6mg. Full Nutrition
