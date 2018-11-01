Party Hit Creamy Pumpkin Soup

This incredible creamy soup was the surprise favorite at our 2000 Halloween party. Better yet, it's really easy to make - and beautiful, served in its own attractively carved pumpkin-bowl, with a seasonal ribbon tied through the 'hat' to make a handle. This 'definitely' belongs on the holiday table again! If you're going to multiply the recipe but want to serve in one bowl, get a bigger pumpkin rather than more little ones.
This was an amazing recipe! Extremely simple and tastes wonderful! I made it for my Halloween Party This year (2004) and everyone loved it! I would suggest though, that instead of using Sugar Pumpkin, you should use Cheese Pumpkin...The Flavor is a bit better that way...Sugar Pumpkin is more for baking cookies and cake while cheese pumpkin is more for soups and stews...
Rating: 1 stars
10/27/2002
This was very easy to make, and turned out nice and creamy. However the taste was very peculiar, and the best part about it was the croutons!
Rating: 1 stars
10/23/2006
I made it for a party and sampled it beforehand. It was so awful. I tried to season it, but nothing I did would make it taste any better.
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2003
This was a great hit at a 2002 Halloween Party - I'm taking it to the 2003 Party!! I have given the recipe to 3 people thus far and I'm sure the list will continue to grow.
