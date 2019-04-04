Chocolate Cake Batter Hummus

Rating: 4.17 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Dessert hummus is a thing, and it is absolutely decadent without all the guilt! Serve with pretzels, strawberries, or graham crackers. Also makes a delicious filling for crepes topped with bananas. You can trick anyone into eating chickpeas when they taste this good! For a deeper color and flavor, use Dutch process cocoa powder.

By France C

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Combine chickpeas, cocoa powder, maple syrup, water, tahini, vanilla extract, and salt in the bowl of a mini food processor. Blend until smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl. Add additional water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until hummus is smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
89 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 14.9g; fat 2.7g; sodium 129.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

MysticDiva
Rating: 4 stars
02/09/2019
YUM! I didn t have tahini so decided to use cashew butter instead. It came out creamy and delicious. Thank you for the fun and inspiring recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)

Most helpful critical review

LULYJEANNE
Rating: 3 stars
02/11/2019
This is a great idea. We eat lots of hummus at our house and try to eat healthy. To begin with I made this as written. I realize that often hummus has to sit awhile in the refrigerator for flavors to maximize and I didn't do that initially. Right after mixing I felt it needed more sweetener and more chocolate. Thus a 3 rating. After adding a few more Tablespoons of sweetener and another heaping Tablespoon of cocoa I would bump it up to a 4. My husband really liked it! So it is a good basic recipe you may want to play with the ingredients. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
