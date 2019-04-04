Chocolate Cake Batter Hummus

1 of 5

Rating: 4 stars YUM! I didn t have tahini so decided to use cashew butter instead. It came out creamy and delicious. Thank you for the fun and inspiring recipe. Helpful (1)

Rating: 3 stars This is a great idea. We eat lots of hummus at our house and try to eat healthy. To begin with I made this as written. I realize that often hummus has to sit awhile in the refrigerator for flavors to maximize and I didn't do that initially. Right after mixing I felt it needed more sweetener and more chocolate. Thus a 3 rating. After adding a few more Tablespoons of sweetener and another heaping Tablespoon of cocoa I would bump it up to a 4. My husband really liked it! So it is a good basic recipe you may want to play with the ingredients. Helpful (1)