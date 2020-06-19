Blood-Orange Curd

Blood oranges offer citrus lovers another option for baking and eating. The magenta flesh is much sweeter than a navel orange and makes for a gorgeous presentation in desserts and drinks.

Recipe by Sandra Garth

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk eggs, egg yolks, and 1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar together in a large metal mixing bowl. Whisk in blood orange juice, blood orange zest, and coconut juice.

  • Bring a pot of water to a simmer. Place the metal mixing bowl with the curd on top of the simmering water. Cook, stirring constantly with a whisk, until curd begins to thicken, 6 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Whisk in butter until melted and well combined. Add vanilla extract and stir thoroughly. Add food coloring and stir to combine.

  • Pour curd through a fine mesh sieve into individual ramekins or a single small bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator at least 2 hours before serving.

Cook's Note:

I normally use coconut juice from concentrate because it has a richer flavor.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
386 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 23g; fat 30.1g; cholesterol 354.1mg; sodium 65.6mg. Full Nutrition
