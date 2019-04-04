Instant Pot® Rice Pudding

Rating: 4.21 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This rice pudding recipe couldn't be easier when made in your Instant Pot® or other multi-functional pressure cooker. Raisins add sweetness and texture.

By fabeveryday

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse rice until water runs clear. Strain out most of the water and add rice to a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®). Add milk, water, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and salt and stir well. Close and lock the lid. Select the porridge function according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 20 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure using the natural-release method according to manufacturer's instructions for 10 minutes. Release remaining pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid.

  • Stir sweetened condensed milk into the rice pudding until combined. Stir in raisins and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
332 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 63.8g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 19.4mg; sodium 112.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (14)

Most helpful positive review

tqorrn
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2020
Great. Loved it. Made is several times. First time I made it, I increased everything by 1 1/2. Not necessary. This makes enough for 4 people with leftover. It was a little thicker the next day and just and good. Will keep making this without modifications. Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

attycasner
Rating: 3 stars
11/22/2019
Very bland, the Sweetened milk does not do the job. Next time I will skip the sweetened milk and substitute milk. Also, I will add sugar before cooking, maybe 1/2 to 3/4 cup. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Kristina Becvar
Rating: 4 stars
07/25/2020
Great recipe but the pressure release instructions were not exactly right. Should only use natural release for 5 minutes then quick release pressure. I add just a pinch of sugar. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Brent Freeman
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2019
My wife loves this recipe I make it for her at least twice a month. I omit the raisins. She likes to add fresh blueberries or strawberries to pudding. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Sulablue
Rating: 4 stars
05/28/2019
Turned out better than expected. Used coconut milk instead of whole milk. Mixed one egg with condensed milk at the end. I will probably tweek cooking time when I make next time. Read More
MeganMorettini
Rating: 5 stars
02/14/2019
Brought back memories of my favorite rice pudding. And so easy! Read More
Melissa
Rating: 3 stars
06/10/2019
My rice turned to mush and the milk separated but the family thought the flavor and sweetness were perfect. Next time I'd combine this recipe with one that adds the milk after pressure cooking. Read More
Christine
Rating: 4 stars
02/06/2019
This was really good I topped each serving with half an half. Not to sweet and made the perfect dessert. Will make again. Read More
madmatt
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2019
So gooooooood warm! Not good chilled. Wonderful comfort food! Read More
