Parsnip and Japanese Sweet Potato Soup

Japanese sweet potatoes are reddish-purple on the outside and a buttery white color on the inside. I've actually seen them called Japanese yams at grocery stores, so take note! Their delicious sweetness pairs really well with parsnip. There's so much flavor from these two root vegetables that I don't add much else to the soup.

By Diana Moutsopoulos

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Combine parsnips, Japanese sweet potato, carrots, and onion in a saucepan. Add enough water to just cover. Place over medium heat and bring to a boil. Stir in bouillon base and thyme. Reduce heat and cook, covered, until vegetables are tender, about 15 minutes.

  • Remove pan from heat. Use an immersion blender to puree until no chunks remain and soup is smooth. Pour in milk and puree to combine. Add additional milk or water, if needed, to achieve desired consistency. Return to heat to warm through, about 5 minutes. Taste and add salt and pepper as desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 50.4g; fat 1.7g; cholesterol 3.7mg; sodium 546.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

Lesley Egden
Rating: 5 stars
06/03/2020
I think I overdid the addition of (2%) milk as it tasted a little 'thin' but the overall recipe is great and I would make it again! Read More
Reviews:
Bijou
Rating: 5 stars
11/20/2021
I REALLY liked this soup. So simple and straight forward. My parsnips were huge, so I removed the woody core. I used a standard beaureguard sweet potato. I needed 4 cups of water to cover, so doubled the bouillon. On my husbands bowl I added crumbled bacon and shredded cheese. Read More
CinnaMom
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2021
Am I the only person that was excited to see both parsnips and Japanese sweet potatoes in one soup recipe This is a great recipe, such nice blend of sweet and salty flavours. My tiny tweaks were to use fresh thyme (because I had some), and sauté the onion (because you should), and used my powerful blender (because I needed it to be really smooth). Thanks for a great recipe! Read More
Lesley Egden
Rating: 5 stars
06/03/2020
I think I overdid the addition of (2%) milk as it tasted a little 'thin' but the overall recipe is great and I would make it again! Read More
wutscookin2
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2019
I love this soup. I used real chicken stock instead of bouillon cubes and used light cream instead of milk. This soup is so easy to make and very flavorful yum! Read More
