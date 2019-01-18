Easy Chicken Piccata

Ive been preparing Chicken Piccata for 40+ years and taught by the master, Jean Leon - La Scala, Beverly Hills. Basic recipe is ok re ingredients except no salt & pepper. Pre pounding cut chicken breasts into pieces that will reduce in size when cooking. Pound thin as directed. Don’t break through the meat. Dust both sides with Wonder Flour - not heavy flour (shouldn’t be cake-y). I use whipped butter - lots of it. (It’s less dense than solid butter) start with well heated pan but before butter burns. Don’t over-brown the pieces. Four min may be too long if your pieces are thin enough. Turn the pieces when golden & edges slightly browned. Don’t over cook. Lower heat. Add fresh lemon juice - ONLY ONE LEMON MAX for two portions- don’t use too much lemon!!! ADD DRY WHITE WINE next- generously - it will reduce and blend with the lemon. Add capers. Sometimes I add a few whole peppercorns to give it a kick. Not too many. Add more butter. REAL butter. Let it simmer but don’t do it too long as you want the sauce. DO NOT REMOVE CHICKEN until your ready to serve onto pre-heated plate. I serve with Petite Peas Spoon the sauce over the chicken and the peas. Toss a little salt or garlic salt on the peas - NOT on the chicken. This dish does not require seasoning the chicken if it’s done right. Serve immediately. I like having baguette slices to soak up the sauce. Serve with a preferably French Dry White or a Provence Rosé, as is your preference. Maybe a light side salad too! Butter lettuce with avocado slices. Whip up Virgin Olive oil, touch of Dijon mustard, little lemon juice, lightly salted for salad dressing.

