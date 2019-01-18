Easy Chicken Piccata

This is my son's favorite dish. He is a very persnickety eater. Serve this chicken recipe over white rice.

By Sarah Gilmore de Ruiter

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Slice chicken breasts horizontally to yield 4 pieces. Place breasts between 2 sheets of plastic wrap and pound to 1/4-inch thin. Place flour on a plate and dredge each breast on both sides in flour.

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Put chicken into the skillet and season tops with salt and pepper. Turn when nicely browned, about 4 minutes, and season again. Cook second side until browned, about 4 minutes. Transfer breasts to a plate, reserving skillet drippings.

  • Add wine and lemon juice to the skillet, stirring to scrape up any browned bits. Simmer to reduce and thicken sauce, about 5 minutes more. Add capers and pour sauce over chicken breasts on the plate. Sprinkle with parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
384 calories; protein 30.7g; carbohydrates 33.7g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 96.4mg; sodium 247.3mg. Full Nutrition
