Easy Chicken Piccata
This is my son's favorite dish. He is a very persnickety eater. Serve this chicken recipe over white rice.
It was easy but too lemony. I will make again but use 2 lemons vs 3. I also added fresh garlic and Italian seasoning while cooking the chicken.
Ive been preparing Chicken Piccata for 40+ years and taught by the master, Jean Leon - La Scala, Beverly Hills. Basic recipe is ok re ingredients except no salt & pepper. Pre pounding cut chicken breasts into pieces that will reduce in size when cooking. Pound thin as directed. Don’t break through the meat. Dust both sides with Wonder Flour - not heavy flour (shouldn’t be cake-y). I use whipped butter - lots of it. (It’s less dense than solid butter) start with well heated pan but before butter burns. Don’t over-brown the pieces. Four min may be too long if your pieces are thin enough. Turn the pieces when golden & edges slightly browned. Don’t over cook. Lower heat. Add fresh lemon juice - ONLY ONE LEMON MAX for two portions- don’t use too much lemon!!! ADD DRY WHITE WINE next- generously - it will reduce and blend with the lemon. Add capers. Sometimes I add a few whole peppercorns to give it a kick. Not too many. Add more butter. REAL butter. Let it simmer but don’t do it too long as you want the sauce. DO NOT REMOVE CHICKEN until your ready to serve onto pre-heated plate. I serve with Petite Peas Spoon the sauce over the chicken and the peas. Toss a little salt or garlic salt on the peas - NOT on the chicken. This dish does not require seasoning the chicken if it’s done right. Serve immediately. I like having baguette slices to soak up the sauce. Serve with a preferably French Dry White or a Provence Rosé, as is your preference. Maybe a light side salad too! Butter lettuce with avocado slices. Whip up Virgin Olive oil, touch of Dijon mustard, little lemon juice, lightly salted for salad dressing.Read More
I doubled the recipe and it turned out good. The lemon flavor is very strong so I think I will reduce the amount next time.
Easy chicken recipe and very tasty too.
I love this recipe because this is the basic recipe for chicken piccata. It's perfect! Chicken piccata is probably my favorite dish. Also it's always tasty and simple to make. If it's too lemony for you, don't use as much. I feel the author of this recipe is a cook. They understand how cooking works. The people who critique it too much and give their revisions are not cooks. I think this is the perfect starting point for someone with common sense who wants to make chicken piccata. I appreciate everyone's opinions but let's please remember that a lot of people are new to cooking, are young, or work outside of their house but still want to be able to cook a great meal. So, kudos to the author!
Absolutely delicious! I did take a couple of other suggestions from reviews and only used juice of 2 lemons and it was perfect! Served it over garlic aioli pasta with lots of pepper and Parmesan cheese and the chicken piccata and sauce over the top… no leftovers… we devoured it!
A little too lemony.
Just as advertised. Very simple, really good!
I make this a lot. It's my "no recipe" recipe. I do use a seasoned flour with garlic powder, dry mustard and paprika, to taste. Just adds that little bit more for taste, a bit less lemon, and more butter, about 3/4 stick.
This chicken picatta tasted as good or better than other recipes that I have tried in the past. With just four ingredients, it was so simple to make. My son eats gluten-free so I dredged the chicken in gluten free baking flour and it still created a moderately thick lump free gravy that you want from chicken picatta. I did make some modest changes based on what I had in my cupboard and fridge. I used raw chicken tenders instead of breasts which I will do again next time. I used unsalted butter that I broke down into brown butter before adding the raw chicken. I didn’t have any white wine so I used low sodium chicken broth instead.
I don't drink, so I skipped the wine, but didn't sub anything in instead. I would correct that next time - maybe chicken broth? That would give me more sauce, which is what I really wanted.
This recipe is so easy, I’ve made this twice and my family loved it both times!
I’m so happy 😁 I’m a terrible cook. But it came out goood. TY
exceptional and so easy to do
Tasty and easy. I did use 2 instead of 3 lemons and it was still a little more lemon than I like. I will definitely make again using juice of 1lemon.
Used just a little less lemon. Easy and delicious.
The chicken was good. I always taste sauce before putting on. It was way too lemony. I will use the sauce as a base for a lemon salad dressing.
I'd never made piccata, but this was very easy! My mother loved it because the chicken was so tender, and I was surprised that I liked capers! We also felt it was a little lemon forward, but overall, great recipe! Thanks!
Reduce the lemon juice to 1 tablespoon (15 ml), and add 2 teaspoons (10 ml) sugar. The recipe is far too sour to our taste.
The chicken cooked up nicely; be careful not to overcook. This didn't make much sauce, so I would double it if serving with rice or noodles. Also, it is too much lemon juice for us. I would use some chicken broth to replace at least one of the lemons.
After reading the reviews I decided to use less lemon juice, and I'm glad I did. This is a nice recipe, and I'd make it again. Thanks, Sarah!
Made as written and this turned out good but a little too lemon forward. Next time I will only used 2 lemons. Overall good solid recipe for Piccata.
This was great! I read reviews and saw the it was a little over lemony, so I halved the lemon juice, but it still came out a little strong (Type of lemon, maybe?). I think I will add a pat of butter to the sauce as it finishes. I kept the chicken in an oven at 200 degrees F while I made the sauce. Will make again!
Excellent recipe!
Have to watch the lemon!!! If you get really juicy lemons, it makes it quite tart!!! Lovely dinner!!!
You will all find it not too lemony by using 5 lemons, doubling the parsley, 2 leaves of fresh basil, and a pound of angel hair pasta instead of rice!
This is a wonderful dish. Goes well with almost every side dish you can think of. Tonight it will be Spanish rice. Sometimes it is with linguini and cream sauce. Also garlic-parmesan broccoli would be great with it. Thank you for posting this recipe.
Made 2 servings, not 4. It was delicious!
I saw that the author said this is her son's favorite dish. I thought I would be able to persuade my oldest grandson Tyler to try something healthy while he was visiting so I made this. I stopped drinking 10 years ago due to my blood pressure so I had to swap the wine for vinegar. Tyler didn't like it and chose to eat a bowl of hersheys kisses for dinner instead. I thought it was quite delicious
Love it but the lemon was way too strong even for us lemon lovers. Will definitely make again with something like linguine to soak up the lemon... and will still probably cut the lemon in half.
This is a great recipe and one of my son's favorites who is a very picky eater. It's easy to make and tastes delicious!
Except I love lemon but way too much here
I would have added more lemon. It will be "updated" with lemon slices next time by me!
I made this and my family loved it!! Directions are spot on and easy to follow and the chicken was moist and the sauce is
delicious. The only thing I changed—I didn’t have parsley to sprinkle on it. It didn’t need it. I will definitely make this again.
It was good but very lemony.
Quick, easy and tasty, this is a great weeknight meal. If you like chicken piccata, you can't go wrong with this recipe.
delicious with a few minor changes. cut down lemons to just one...add the white wine but add two tablespoons of chicken broth and add garlic and black pepper while cooking chicken. I also served over linguine with the chicken sauce in it
Here's another dinner winner that takes just over 30 minutes to come together. Bright ingredients like lemon, capers, and parsley make our Easy Chicken Piccata just right for spring. Karen
This looks good, but I always add chicken stock as well, and most of the recipes I've seen always include it in the ingredients. But it's an individual taste preference.
Use only one and a half to two lemons otherwise it's way too lemony. It's an outstanding dish and very easy. But for the love of God, do not put this amazing dish over rice ‼️ serve it with pasta, spaghetti preferred with butter and Romano cheese. A good Italian would tell you the same.
Loved it, the chicken was moist and the sauce was delicious :)
Made with some chicken tenders I had from Costco and used only one lemon and the lemon's zest. It was just right over some penne pasta. YUM!
A simple recipe that comes together quickly. I do like really tangy lemon dishes, but this was almost too much. I'd say for the average person, the juice of 2 lemons would be plenty. I would have preferred a bit more sauce, so maybe adding in a bit more wine or using some chicken broth would help balance out the lemon flavor once the sauce reduces down. I'll definitely make this again, with tweaks.
Could not eat it, there must be something wrong with the amount of lemon juice you are suppose to use. So sour!
Our favorite recipe. Along with the capers, I add a few fresh mushroom slices and a few chunks of fresh tomatoes and stir them in til heated through. Gives a little extra flavor but also color and texture to the dish.
