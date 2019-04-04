Green Beans with Shallots and Prosciutto

A fast and simple side dish, perfect for special occasions!

By The 1014 Cookbook

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add shallots and prosciutto; cook until prosciutto begins to crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove mixture to a plate and set aside.

  • Add remaining butter to the skillet and add haricots verts. Saute for 1 to 2 minutes, then add water and cover. Let green beans steam until most of the water is absorbed, about 4 minutes. Season with salt.

  • Remove green beans to a nice serving dish; top with the shallots and prosciutto.

Cook's Note:

Substitute bacon for the prosciutto if you like.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 12.3g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 35.4mg; sodium 576.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Prof Hechasketch
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2020
Uh....this was DELICIOUS!! I dunno why I had never bothered to make green beans sooner with prosciutto and shallots. Super easy, fast, and most importantly, tasty! I cook a variety of complex dishes and consider myself quite the food snob. Everyone, including the little ones, loved it. This dish will forever be a part of the rotation. Read More
mcmsandrea
Rating: 5 stars
09/18/2021
Excellent recipe! I topped with toasted pine nuts before serving and it was on point! Read More
