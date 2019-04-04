Green Beans with Shallots and Prosciutto
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 181.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.5g 11 %
carbohydrates: 12.3g 4 %
dietary fiber: 4g 16 %
sugars: 2.4g
fat: 13.3g 20 %
saturated fat: 7.3g 36 %
cholesterol: 35.4mg 12 %
vitamin a iu: 1346.8IU 27 %
niacin equivalents: 1.4mg 11 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 11 %
vitamin c: 20.5mg 34 %
folate: 50.8mcg 13 %
calcium: 54.2mg 5 %
iron: 1.6mg 9 %
magnesium: 33.9mg 12 %
potassium: 323.4mg 9 %
sodium: 576.2mg 23 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 11 %
calories from fat: 119.6
