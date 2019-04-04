Protein-Packed Overnight Oats

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is my version of overnight oats packed with some protein without any added sugars or sweeteners. I usually have mine at lunch. It saves me a lot of meal prep time and it is healthy and filling! Sometimes when I have time I slice up some strawberries and garnish or toss in blueberries.

By Sonam S

prep:
10 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Toss oats in a glass lunch container. Add apple, yogurt, protein powder, chia seeds, and peanut butter. Add enough water to make a watery pudding; the chia seeds will soak up any extra liquid over time. Cover and refrigerate, 8 hours to overnight. Garnish with blueberries before serving.

Cook's Notes:

Cut up the apple into small pieces. I chop them small because I like to get a piece or two with every bite because the crunch feels soooo good. My husband loves peanut butter in his oatmeal but I skip the peanut butter for myself.

The vanilla protein powder provides a nice creamy texture to the oats as well as you don't need to add any honey or maple syrup since the protein powder makes up for it.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
578 calories; protein 51.9g; carbohydrates 66g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 295.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Yoly
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2022
I really enjoyed this oatmeal. I made it exactly as written and I got 1 huge serving. I don't see how one person can eat the whole thing. So I portioned it out into 3 ramekins. The flavors are all there and do not compete with each other. Very good. Thanks for sharing your recipe. Read More
