Grandma's Porcupine Meatballs in the Instant Pot®

Rating: 4 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Grandma's recipe made in the Instant Pot®.

By Helen Sieber

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix beef, rice, onion, egg, garlic, salt, and pepper in a bowl until combined. Divide mixture into 8 equal portions and form into meatballs.

    Advertisement

  • Place meatballs in a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®). Mix tomato soup and water and pour over meatballs.

  • Close and lock the lid. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 10 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure using the natural-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, 10 to 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
439 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 40.6g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 114.6mg; sodium 950.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

MsChief
Rating: 5 stars
05/09/2020
I made these as written but used crushed fire roasted tomatoes. This is a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(2)
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Chef Mo
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
09/25/2019
I made these as written. I let them naturally release for 10 minutes and everything was cooked perfectly including the rice. I did spray my pot with olive oil to be safe from sticking. I would add herbs to the tomato soup next time for more flavors in the sauce. Served them over noodles. Read More
Helpful
(3)
MsChief
Rating: 5 stars
05/08/2020
I made these as written but used crushed fire roasted tomatoes. This is a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(2)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022