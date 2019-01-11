Air Fryer Pumpkin Seeds
These air-fried pumpkin seeds are wonderfully crunchy with just a hint of smoky flavor. Best served cold.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
Olive oil may be substituted for avocado oil.
These air-fried pumpkin seeds are wonderfully crunchy with just a hint of smoky flavor. Best served cold.
Olive oil may be substituted for avocado oil.
I skipped step 1 & 2 , I don't think it was necessary. I did find the pumpkin seeds a bit on the salty side. Next time I will cut the salt back to 1/2 tsp. I had to line my air fryer basket with parchment paper to prevent the seeds from falling out. Other than that, it was quick and easy.Read More
I skipped step 1 & 2 , I don't think it was necessary. I did find the pumpkin seeds a bit on the salty side. Next time I will cut the salt back to 1/2 tsp. I had to line my air fryer basket with parchment paper to prevent the seeds from falling out. Other than that, it was quick and easy.
These are so good. I used garlic powder and a very small amount of cayenne and cut the salt by about half. They were done and very crispy at 15 minutes, next time I might shorten the time a minute or two. I can't imagine what would have happened if I had left them in for 35 minutes! Thanks for an excellent, super-quick recipe for pumpkin seeds!
This is a great way to cook pumpkin seeds. I doubt I’ll ever cook them in the oven again. They cook evenly with just a shake or two. However, the temperature here was a bit high for my air fryer. But turning it down a few degrees helped cook without burning. Thank you for the recipe.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections