Air Fryer Pumpkin Seeds

4
3 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These air-fried pumpkin seeds are wonderfully crunchy with just a hint of smoky flavor. Best served cold.

Recipe by Bren

Gallery

Credit: Yoly

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place pumpkin seeds in a small colander and rinse well.

    Advertisement

  • Lay 2 sheets of paper towels on a plate. Place pumpkin seeds on the towels and cover with 2 more paper towels. Press down to remove most of the water. Let dry for a minimum of 15 minutes.

  • Preheat the air fryer to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Transfer seeds to a medium bowl. Add avocado oil, paprika, and salt. Use a medium spoon to mix. Place the seeds in the air fryer basket and cook for 35 minutes, shaking the basket frequently. Watch carefully during the last 5 minutes; the pumpkin seeds can go from perfectly cooked to burned very quickly.

Cook's Note:

Olive oil may be substituted for avocado oil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
234 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 7.4g; fat 20.2g; sodium 394.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/22/2022