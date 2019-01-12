Simple Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts

Made the mistake of not reading the comments first before trying this recipe- DO NOT COOK AT 390 FOR 15 MINUTES. I don't know what air fryer they were using when they wrote this, but it was either broken, or they had some enormous brussel sprouts, because this absolutely ruined our dinner- burned to a crisp and completely inedible. I'm sure that if you follow the adjustments everyone in the comments made, they'll turn out totally fine. But until they edit this recipe, I'm rating this one star for giving instructions that will result in a literally inedible dish.

Read More