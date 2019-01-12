Simple Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts

No bells and whistles with this one, just delicious sprouts with crispy brown edges and soft insides. I've got a 10-quart fryer so if the sprouts look crowded in your basket, make two batches. Just place in a 170 degree F oven to keep warm.
Made the mistake of not reading the comments first before trying this recipe- DO NOT COOK AT 390 FOR 15 MINUTES. I don't know what air fryer they were using when they wrote this, but it was either broken, or they had some enormous brussel sprouts, because this absolutely ruined our dinner- burned to a crisp and completely inedible. I'm sure that if you follow the adjustments everyone in the comments made, they'll turn out totally fine. But until they edit this recipe, I'm rating this one star for giving instructions that will result in a literally inedible dish.
I followed the instructions but had to cook a smaller portion and they came out a little burned. In another recipe for Brussels sprouts from the airfryer it said about 2 x 5 minutes on 350 degrees or 175 celcius. That seems safer. But apart from that.. nice recipe!
These were really easy and tasty but, like the other reviewers, I felt like they started to burn halfway through. I reduced the cook time by a few minutes and then turned off the air fryer and let them sit inside for a few more minutes to keep cooking with residual heat.
How to make Brussels sprouts without smelling up the house. I loved the simplicity of this recipe. I used a Philips Viva air fryer and found that at 7 or 8 minutes they were almost burnt. I turned down the temp to 160C for another 5 minutes and they were crispy outside, tender - not mushy inside. There are many variables to consider (machine, size of vegetables, etc.), but this is definitely a fantastic way to cook Brussels sprouts! Thank you for the recipe.
Simple and delicious! The one problem I did have or almost had was with the cooking time. I went to shake them at 8 minutes and they were pretty charred. I turned them over and went for another 2 minutes. Any longer and they would have burnt. Next time I might cut them in half to get the flavor more throughout. Overall great recipe just watch them closely so you don't end up burning them.
