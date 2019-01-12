Simple Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts

8 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 5
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

No bells and whistles with this one, just delicious sprouts with crispy brown edges and soft insides. I've got a 10-quart fryer so if the sprouts look crowded in your basket, make two batches. Just place in a 170 degree F oven to keep warm.

By FrackFamily5 CACT

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the air fryer to 390 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Place Brussels sprouts, olive oil, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a bowl and mix well. Spread evenly in the air fryer basket. Cook for 15 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through the cycle.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
91 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 10.6g; fat 4.8g; sodium 416.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022