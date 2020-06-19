Atole de Elote

My mother-in-law taught me this recipe. Atole de elote (also called "atole" for short) is usually served as a hot drink, although it can also be served in the form of a pudding or a soup. Here's my recipe for a simple atole in the form of a hot drink. Garnish with cinnamon if desired.

Recipe by POSTRES de La Cipota

15 mins
25 mins
40 mins
8
  • Fill a large bowl with ice and cold water. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add corn and cook uncovered until kernels are slightly softened, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain in a colander and immediately immerse in ice water for several minutes to stop the cooking process. Drain.

  • Remove kernels from the cob using a knife and transfer to a blender. Add 1 cup water, or 1/2 cup if blending in two batches, and blend until puréed. Strain the mixture into a bowl using a fine-mesh strainer; discard the solids. Run liquid once more through a clean strainer.

  • Stir in milk; transfer mixture to a medium nonstick skillet. Cook over medium heat until milk is heated through. Stir in sugar, vanilla extract, and salt; bring to a gentle simmer.

  • Reduce heat to low and combine 1/4 cup of the hot liquid with cornstarch. Pour mixture into the skillet and stir constantly until atole begins to thicken to desired consistency, about 5 minutes. Immediately remove from heat. Pour into pudding bowls, soup bowls, or cups.

Cook's Notes:

You can view the complete recipe, along with step-by-step pictures, on my blog at Postres de La Cipota. Buen provecho!

Instead of blanching fresh corn, feel free to substitute 2 cans of whole kernel corn.

214 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 44.9g; fat 2.6g; cholesterol 7.3mg; sodium 68.2mg. Full Nutrition
