Instant Pot® 'Pot Roast'

7.2.22 One comment: recipe says 10 minutes prep time. You’d have to be working at warp speed to make that happen! I used baby red potatoes and onion slices, as well as some pearl onions in place of diced onion (we love onion in pot roast). I had a really nice 2.75 lb Black Angus Beef chuck roast. As a rule of thumb, I always figure about 30 minutes per pound of meat for pot roast in the Instant Pot®, so I was concerned that 80 minutes pressure cooking would totally overcook it. I set it for 60 minutes, and the meat was fall-apart tender. Four mushrooms is hardly worth the effort (could be personal taste). If I make this recipe again, I will add more. Finally, plan on more than 1 tablespoon of flour to make gravy which is important to pot roast. I actually used cornstarch and ended up using a bit more than 1/4 cup. Would recommend you mix the flour with water or beef broth, otherwise, you’ll end up with lumpy gravy if you add only the flour to the hot liquid in the pot. I seasoned the gravy with salt and pepper, put the meat and veggies back in the pot, and used the slow cook function to keep it warm while I finished the rest of the meal. I added a chopped parsley garnish to give it a little pop of color, and this did turn out very well. Thanks for sharing your recipe, we enjoyed it.

