Instant Pot® 'Pot Roast'

Pot roast in an Instant Pot® with potato, carrots, and celery.

By Gary Mills

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 50 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Pat roast dry and season liberally with salt and pepper.

  • Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®), add oil, and select Saute function. Add roast to the hot pot and brown for 5 to 8 minutes per side. Remove to a plate.

  • Add onion to the pot, adding more oil if needed, and saute until browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Add mushrooms; cook and stir until browned, 3 to 4 more minutes. Add wine and scrape up any browned bits with a wooden spoon. Stir in tomato paste, garlic, and thyme.

  • Add beef broth. Place roast on top of the mushrooms and onions. Add potatoes, carrots, and celery. Close and lock the lid. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 80 minutes. Allow 5 to 10 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure using the natural-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 15 minutes. Remove roast and vegetables to a bowl.

  • Switch to Saute function. When juices begin to bubble, whisk in flour and cook to thicken, 2 to 3 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
372 calories; protein 22.6g; carbohydrates 18.5g; fat 21.2g; cholesterol 77.5mg; sodium 196.1mg. Full Nutrition
