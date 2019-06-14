Instant Pot® Zuppa Toscana

Rating: 5 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Garnish this Instant Pot® zuppa toscana with Parmesan cheese or bacon bits.

By Maureen Martindale VanHook

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®) and select Saute function.

  • Heat oil in the cooker. Add sausage and cook until no longer pink, about 3 minutes. Stir in onion and garlic; cook until softened and translucent, about 3 minutes. Stir in Italian seasoning, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes. Add potatoes and chicken broth. Close and lock the lid. Select high pressure and set timer for 5 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure using the natural-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, 10 to 40 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid.

  • Stir kale into the cooker. Select Saute function. Cook, uncovered, for 2 minutes. Stir in half-and-half. Turn off the cooker and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
399 calories; protein 16g; carbohydrates 35.1g; fat 21.9g; cholesterol 48.7mg; sodium 1634mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Reviews:
Leslee Stey Casey
Rating: 5 stars
09/21/2019
Excellent soup and everyone loved it! Read More
Laura G
Rating: 5 stars
09/30/2021
We’re always skeptical about making something with so few reviews, but this was a great recipe as written! It wasn’t too heavy and had the perfect amount of kick from the sausage, red pepper, and black pepper. We wouldn’t change a thing and this one will go into our regular rotation this fall/winter. Read More
Heather
Rating: 5 stars
03/26/2020
Amazing. I’ve made it a few times according to the recipe. I also tried it with sweet potatoes ( not as good) and with ground chicken in place of the sausage but that turned out very bland( not good at all) Read More
SunriseGSP
Rating: 5 stars
01/15/2020
This recipe was easy and the soup is AMAZING! Read More
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2022
Loved this! A tad on the greasy side but I still loved it. It was simple to make a full of flavor. If you are sensitive to heat, scale back on the chili flakes. Oh and the recipe did not specify what kind of potatoes to use and to peel or not. I used Yukon gold and chose to peel them. Any potato would work but I recommend peeling so you don't get those long strips of peel that do not fit on a spoon. Read More
Adam Brisben
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2020
Substituted veggie broth & sausage & it came out great. The onion completely liquified. If I was going to make it again I would add less kale & chop it more finely. Great flavor. I added a little extra broth to make it more soupy. Read More
Dani Butler
Rating: 5 stars
12/05/2020
I made this and it was yummy. Make sure to chop the hell out the kale. Read More
Alvin Newberry
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2020
I like it a lot but I did the potatoes the way they do in the restaurant and sliced them that’s my only change Read More
