Instant Pot® Zuppa Toscana

Rating: 5 stars Excellent soup and everyone loved it! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars We’re always skeptical about making something with so few reviews, but this was a great recipe as written! It wasn’t too heavy and had the perfect amount of kick from the sausage, red pepper, and black pepper. We wouldn’t change a thing and this one will go into our regular rotation this fall/winter. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Amazing. I’ve made it a few times according to the recipe. I also tried it with sweet potatoes ( not as good) and with ground chicken in place of the sausage but that turned out very bland( not good at all)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was easy and the soup is AMAZING!

Rating: 5 stars Loved this! A tad on the greasy side but I still loved it. It was simple to make a full of flavor. If you are sensitive to heat, scale back on the chili flakes. Oh and the recipe did not specify what kind of potatoes to use and to peel or not. I used Yukon gold and chose to peel them. Any potato would work but I recommend peeling so you don't get those long strips of peel that do not fit on a spoon.

Rating: 5 stars Substituted veggie broth & sausage & it came out great. The onion completely liquified. If I was going to make it again I would add less kale & chop it more finely. Great flavor. I added a little extra broth to make it more soupy.

Rating: 5 stars I made this and it was yummy. Make sure to chop the hell out the kale.