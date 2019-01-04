Air-Fryer Roasted Veggies
Air fryer vegetables are easy since air fryers are taking over kitchens nationwide. They're mini convection ovens that fry foods with little to no oil, less fat, and fewer calories. A heating element and fan bathe the food in hot air to produce a crispy finished product. You'll use 3 cups of assorted vegetables in this recipe, cut into 1-inch pieces. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce.
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Four Seasoning Ideas:
1. Italian seasoning
2. Herbes de Provence
3. Smoked paprika
4. Gremolata: 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley, 2 teaspoons lemon zest, and 2 cloves minced garlic
Cook's Note:
If using firm vegetables (e.g., new potato, carrot, turnip, parsnip, winter squash, celeriac, sweet potato), cook for 15 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes.