Air-Fryer Roasted Veggies

10 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Air fryer vegetables are easy since air fryers are taking over kitchens nationwide. They're mini convection ovens that fry foods with little to no oil, less fat, and fewer calories. A heating element and fan bathe the food in hot air to produce a crispy finished product. You'll use 3 cups of assorted vegetables in this recipe, cut into 1-inch pieces. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce.

Gallery

Recipe Summary

cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
prep:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the air fryer to 360 degrees F (180 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Add zucchini, squash, mushrooms, cauliflower, asparagus, red pepper, oil, salt, pepper, and desired seasoning to a large bowl. Toss to coat; arrange in a single layer in the fryer basket.

  • Cook, stirring halfway, in the preheated air fryer until tender crisp, about 10 minutes.

Four Seasoning Ideas:

1. Italian seasoning

2. Herbes de Provence

3. Smoked paprika

4. Gremolata: 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley, 2 teaspoons lemon zest, and 2 cloves minced garlic

Cook's Note:

If using firm vegetables (e.g., new potato, carrot, turnip, parsnip, winter squash, celeriac, sweet potato), cook for 15 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
37 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 3.4g; fat 2.4g; sodium 152.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/14/2022