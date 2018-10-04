Tasty Spinach Treats
I created these delicious spinach cups to bring to a potluck dinner and they disappeared! They're a cinch to make and taste good right out of the oven or cooled.
These are soooo good! I'm not a big fan of the nutmeg, though... I prefer to add just a touch along with some garlic salt. Also, you may use the fillo shells available in the frozen food section -- they're quick and tasty. The recipe fills about 45 fillo cups...Read More
I love spinach and thought these sounded delicious. I found they were alot of work and weren't that good. I had a party for 45 people and ended up throwing out 3/4 of what I made. No one ate them. The biscuits were hard to separate and shrunk in the greased pans so it was hard to put filling in. They were "okay" when they were warm, but when cooled off no one touched them. I would not make them again.Read More
I TRIED THESE SPINACH TREATS AND THEY WERE A HUGE HIT! THEY WERE GONE IN A FLASH. THIS IS THE MOST-REQUESTED DISH IN MY HOUSE. I HAVE ALSO CHANGED THE RECIPE BY USING BROCCOLI WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE AND SAUTEED MUSHROOMS WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE. THANKS FOR THE GREAT RECIPE.
Oh, yum! I had a little trouble getting a hang of forming the cups, but once I did, these were a cinch. They are sooooo good right out of the oven!
I used a big muffin pan and the biscuits turned out great but the spinach mixture was not good.
These were a huge hit at my party! I accidently bought "Grand" biscuits so I compensated by dividing into thirds. Found that making the spinach mixture in the morning and letting it chill until baking time helped with the ease of spooning into the cups. Also found that there was enough spinach mixture to make closer to 35 biscuits. EXCELLENT, DEFINITELY A KEEPER!!
These little appetizers were amazing. I made them for a potluck Halloween party. Everyone raved about them. They are much better when they are warm. Anita
These little appetizers are good straight from the oven, but not at room temp. I wasn't crazy about the biscuit crust, very "bready"...I'd like to try again with frozen phyllo cups. It would be more attractive and a little more delicate. Flavor of the filling was good; I added about three cloves crushed garlic to the onions, but noticed that the nutmeg flavor came thru a little too boldly. Maybe 1/2 tsp less would be better? Had lower-fat mayo on hand, and it worked fine.
I put these in wonton wrappers, and I'm glad I did. I made other apps w/ bisuits and they were too big and not enough filling once they were cooked. I made these stuffed and in mini cups, both were good. I used monteray jack cheese. I couldn't taste the nutmeg, but maybe I didn't add enough (I never measure anything).
These were really quite easy and were well received my by guests. I too, made the filling the morning of my party and found it set up easier chilled. I made two batches of these....and using the GRANDS or flaky type of biscuits creates a much better "crust" for these treats. Dont use the doughy biscuits, the result is just like a bread under the filling. Definetly a flaky crust tastes and feels more upscale. I seperated the biscuits into fourths and found they fit just fine in the mini-muffin pan. I also brushed a little butter on the tops of the crust before adding the filling. Thanks for the recipe...usually I am the one thinking "how did they make such a neat little appetizer"...it was too easy!
Theses were so yummy and easy to make! I will make these again!
These were great and so easy. I made them for appetizers along with the "Bacon and Tomato Cups" recipe from this site. Nice combination.
This recipe sounded great, and looked great, but the filling did not taste good. I would go a more italian route and add garlic and parmesean cheese, egg, and waaaayyy less nutmeg and mayo. The filling tasted like eating hot mayonnaise. I would not make again, but would possibly modify and make the biscuit cup again with a different filling.
Excellent. I used the recipie as is and it was gobbled up at a friend's party.
I'm really torn on how to rate these because I'm pretty sure I just discovered I hate nutmeg. Mr. LTH ate and enjoyed these, but I just couldn't get passed the overwhelming nutmeg taste, despite the fact I'd used only 1/2 tsp (1/3 of the recipe's allotment) of nutmeg. These won't be a repeater at the LTH house.
This was excellent. Very yummy and looked very fancy for an appetizer that really wasn't too difficult to prepare. I will use this recipe again for sure.
Everyone enjoyed this. Kind of different ... but pretty easy. Will make again!
These were an amazing light lunch...used the normal sized muffin tins and it came out wonderful....my husband called them mini quiches....and we LOVE spinich quiche.....would also make a good appitizer
I tweaked this recipe a bit based on the other reviews and what I had on hand. I added a half of a pound of pork sausage (I needed a heartier appetizer) and then cooked the onion in the pan afterwards, so I omitted the butter. I used only about 1/3 of a cup of mayo and subbed the rest with whipped cream cheese and about 1/4-1/3 cup of milk (to make it a bit more moist). I used shredded colby jack because that's what I had; I also omitted the nutmeg, but added in dried parsley and garlic salt. I used the Grands as well and found that 1/2 puffed up pretty big, so I had to bake them about 15 minutes total. I also brushed them with melted butter before filling the cups (like suggested in another review) and it definitely finished them off well. They were pretty tasty, but I think I'll only add half of the spinach next time. I had alot of filling left and the sausage got lost in all of that spinach. Good base recipe though to add whatever you'd like. Crumbled bacon would also go really well in these cups.
These spinach treats were very easy and dissapeared the minute they came out of the oven! Everyone wants the recipe! I've made them a few times and everyone loves them,(even those who don't like spinach!)
I left the onions out since no one in my family is a big onion fan. I did think the nutmeg was overpowering so I would recommend only using 1/2 teaspoon. Biscuit packages only come in 8's now so there was a lot of filling.
I took these to a party, and they were a huge hit. They're good warm or cold.
