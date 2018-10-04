Tasty Spinach Treats

25 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 6
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

I created these delicious spinach cups to bring to a potluck dinner and they disappeared! They're a cinch to make and taste good right out of the oven or cooled.

By Kristen

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
20 baked cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a miniature muffin pan.

    Advertisement

  • Melt butter in medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir in the onion and cook until tender and lightly browned.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together onion, spinach, mayonnaise, mozzarella cheese, nutmeg, salt and pepper.

  • Unroll buttermilk biscuit dough. Separate each biscuit into two. Place biscuit dough halves into the prepared miniature muffin pan, forming small cups that extend slightly beyond the rim. Fill the biscuit dough cups with desired amounts of the onion and spinach mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven 12 minutes, or until biscuit dough and filling are lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
308 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 17.8g; fat 22.7g; cholesterol 24mg; sodium 597.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022