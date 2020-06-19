Key Lime Pie Mini Dessert

This key lime pie shooter-style dessert is light, refreshing, a little tangy, and a little sweet. It has the luscious taste of key lime pie with the lovely presentation of a parfait. Everybody has room for a mini dessert, and they're the perfect end to a holiday party or even a sweet finish to a game day get-together. Garnish with whipped cream, grated lime zest, and leftover graham cracker crumbs.
This was really good. BUT the recipe calls for 1 Cup of graham cracker crumbs, which is WAY TOO MUCH! The recipe made five Oui yogurt containers of pudding, which at 1-2 tsp each of graham cracker crumbs probably equals 1/3 cup. The rest was not wasted--I added it on top! I did not have yogurt, so substituted sour cream with a Tblsp of sugar, and it was great! My husband especially liked it because it was not too sweet. He also thought there could be more lime juice (I used persian limes). Yum! It would be even better with flavored yogurt!
My mistake was not making the recipe with low fat ingredients so it wasn't as light as I had expected. I didn't have the shooter glasses and used mini goblets so the layers weren’t as prominent but still visible and attractive. I only needed half the amount of crumbs. Using the zip lock bags is a great tip and one I utilized. This made a delightful dessert for a hot day when I didn’t want to crank up the oven.
Tasty little dessert. Quick and easy to make. I made the mistake of buying plain rather than vanilla greek yogurt so I added 1 tsp of vanilla. I did not measure the graham crackers and I just added butter and sugar to taste. Worked out just fine. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
01/31/2019
