These chocolate banana muffins are so moist and full of flavor! I have looked at dozens of recipes and most had too much sugar for my liking. There is absolutely no need for a lot of sugar to make these muffins delicious. Because they have bananas and chocolate chips, I just added 1/2 cup of sugar, which turned out perfect!

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a12-cup muffin tin with paper liners.

  • Combine flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together in a large bowl.

  • Whisk sugar, oil, milk, egg, and vanilla extract together in a separate bowl until smooth; stir into flour mixture until just moistened. Fold in bananas and chocolate chips.

  • Divide batter among the muffin cups, filling each about 3/4 full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes.

Tips

Substitute yogurt for the milk if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
205 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 26.9g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 14mg; sodium 218.5mg. Full Nutrition
