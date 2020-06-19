These chocolate banana muffins are so moist and full of flavor! I have looked at dozens of recipes and most had too much sugar for my liking. There is absolutely no need for a lot of sugar to make these muffins delicious. Because they have bananas and chocolate chips, I just added 1/2 cup of sugar, which turned out perfect!
Moist, indulgent, dessert-like. This one is a keeper. I followed it exactly except I ended up using 3 medium bananas because they were all going bad. I sprinkled powdered sugar on top before serving. Next time I may try subbing in some whole wheat flour or oats to make them more breakfasty. These were a hit with kids and adults.
Love these!! Made this recipe twice both times using wax paper instead of muffin wraps- more cost effective & just as appealing. My entire family love that they are not as sweet as store bought muffins. Plus I use dark chocolate chips which adds even more decadence! Substituted double baking soda both times instead of baking powder. Turned out amazing!!
These were delicious! Very moist and flavorful! I added 1 tablespoon of honey and 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon. I will definitely be making these again! Oh! And don't get thrown off by the thick batter, it is correct ??
Added a sprinkle of brown sugar to the bananas before mixing (wanted more of a dessert-type muffin) and did two substitutes: - coconut oil for vegetable oil - gluten free baking flour for regular flour Otherwise baked exactly as listed and pulled them out at 20 minutes. They were perfect - super moist and just a hint of banana. Will make these again!
Yowzers! These are goooooood! Other than substituting coconut oil for the canola, I made exactly as written. The recipe made a perfect dozen muffins — moist, perfect combo of banana and chocolate. I wish I had more bananas to whip up another batch. (Delicious warm right out of the oven or a quick 10 seconds in the microwave.) ENJOY!
These were very very good and very very easy to make, which is a combination I LOVE! I actually halved the oil and put double the bananas in and they were great. Both hubby and daughters loved them. The mix was a little dry at first but after putting in the bananas it was just right. Definitely will become a regular in this home.
Kar
Rating: 4 stars
02/28/2019
With the cocoa and chocolate chips these are very rich muffins. I agree with another reviewer that you can't really taste the banana because of the overwhelming chocolate flavor. I added 1/4 pecans because I wanted to use them up and I'm glad I did. The nuts helped to cut the richness. Next time I will add more nuts. This is a perfectly good recipe to use up over ripe bananas, but NOT if you are looking for the banana flavor.
I was expecting a moist muffin but was disappointed in how dry the muffins turned out. The texture was too dry for my taste so the next time I make these, I will try adding apple sauce or substitute yogurt for the milk, as suggested.
These are tasty! I used slightly under the recommended sugar amount and substituted baking soda and lemon juice because I had no baking powder. Also used melted butter and a splash of olive oil to bring it to 1/2 cup. Will make again I think.
We added 2 tablespoons of honey, 3 bananas, 70% chocolate bar broken into chunks because we didn't have chocolate chips, and we replaced the white sugar with equal parts of packed brown sugar. They were very good! We made them again.
Really enjoyed the first batch that I made; decided to add walnuts and chocolate chips on top the second time..still came out great! Also, I leave my banana a little chunky so you can taste it better. Thinking of doubling the amount of bananas next time :p (yes, planning to make this over and over haha)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
06/21/2022
I recommend using only 2 or 3 tablespoons of coco powder so you can taste the banana. Instead of just sugar I used 1/4 a cup of brown sugar. Other wise they are really good!
I never leave reviews…made an account just to leave 5 stars! WOW! These were amazing. I always have 2 or 3 bananas get too ripe every time. Was getting tired of cookies and I don’t like how moist and sticky banana bread is. I found this recipe and it turned out great!! They don’t stick to the paper which I appreciate
I just devoured two of these! They are amazingly moist and they're perfect if you have some bananas to use but are tired of banana nut. I used olive oil instead of canola and chopped up some 70% dark chocolate. I will make this again for sure!
Absolutely yummy! I substituted unsweetened apple sauce for oil (as I always do in baked goods) and they came out moist and delicious. Even my hubby, who hates bananas, liked them. You can cut more calories by leaving out the chocolate chips. Make these
Sooo delicious! The family almost devoured them all in one sitting Modifications = substituted melted coconut oil; used 1 heaping cup of mashed bananas (a review mentioned not being able to taste banana); baked at 400 for about 25 minutes (rule of thumb for me for any muffin recipe is to set temp to 400 to get those nice rounded muffin tops). Will definitely make these again...thank you!!
I’ve made these three times now and as written I would give four stars . After changes , easily jumps to a 5 star in my book. My additions were to add 1 extra banana , used 1/2 cup of peanut butter chips and 1/2 cup of roll house ... and used low fat Greek yogurt in place of the milk . Added 1/2 cup of walnuts (I think pecans would be good also ). Made as mini muffins , cooked for 12 minutes and they came out perfect . If you can wait , they get better after they are completely cool. Very good and satisfy the urge to go eat something sweet .
Holy deliciousness! These are so moist! It’s like eating a brownie cupcake...I used over ripened bananas so they had a strong and sweet banana flavor. I’ve made these twice and they come out perfect each time. Baked for 20 minutes and devoured by young and old alike. Really great with a nice cup of coffee or milk. Next time, I might add a dash of espresso
It was very good! Watch closely because you don’t want to over-bake them at all. I added more chocolate chips than the recipe called for, and I don’t regret it!
Aaa Ppp
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2019
These are super delicious!!! I divided the recipe in half because I'm not sure if it will be to my liking, and now I regret not making a full batch! These are super moist, tasty, and most importantly, these are not overly sweet! I swapped the egg with a chia egg substitute and used almond milk instead of regular milk to make the recipe vegan. They turned out super great!
Pleasant muffins. I made these twice this week to share. Some people said nothing, and others were extremely positive in their feedback. My husband loved them so much he requested the second batch as soon as they were finished. He said the second batch were better, likely because the bananas were more ripe. Both times all cups were almost full and I still got 17 muffins.
This recipe is a keeper. I did everything as instructed, except the didn’t combine the choco chipss. I just put the choco chips on top. My familly loves it. This recipe will be in my favorites, thank you.
Made these today and my family and everyone loved them. Doubled the recipe and used 6 bananas, so the banana flavor came through with the chocolate. Other than that, followed the recipe exactly as written. Will be making again in place of banana bread.
I just bit into one, having taken mine out of the oven a bit ago and transferred to a rack for cooling. I prepared according to the recipe, except possibly using 3/4 cup of whole wheat floor and for the bananas. Banana size is relative that this called for 2 large ones. Were my bananas large or small? I decided to add a third for good measure and am glad I did. Just moist enough, very cake and delicious. These muffins will definitely pair well with strong coffee or a frosty glass of milk. Some ice cream on the side wouldn't be a bad thing. I can taste the bananas, too. Very good.
I used Olive oil instead of canola oil and citrus extract instead of vanilla. Also added an insert of orange curd. It turned out great but needed to cook longer for us. I also didn't taste the bananas so much.
I used 3 medium bananas, substituted plain non-fat yogurt for the milk and added 1/3 cup chopped walnuts for some crunch, then topped them with a brown sugar, cinnamon, oat, walnuts, and butter streusel. They came out moist and delicious. Will definitely make these again.
DELICIOUS! My 14yo and 11yo grandsons devoured them! I liked that it was made with so much banana and so little white sugar. (Yes, I know it has chocolate chips but I used top of the line dark chocolate chips.) I’ve been asked to make them again before I leave.
Loved them! I tossed everything but the bananas and chocolate chips in the KA and gave that a whirl, folded in the bananas, I left some larger bits to allow the banana flavour to come through, and baked them for exactly 25 minutes. It's a keeper!
The most awesome recipe! Quick note.... I used cane sugar instead of white sugar and put it in my ninja with the bananas to make it a little finer. Also added about 1/3 cup of chocolate instead of 1/4 cup.
Not a bad recipe at all! However at 25 minutes of cooking it was a bit burnt (did 155 celsius on a fan forced oven), even if its slightly wet in the middle, I wouldnt cook it longer than 20. It had a good level of sweetness in my opinion and I would make it again. I also replaced white flour with wholemeal flour.
I used half whole wheat flour and half white. They were a little crumbly, possibly because of that substitution, but very good. I couldn’t really taste the banana, mostly the chocolate, but that was fine!
Awesome. Easy. I used 2tablespoons oil, 4 tablespoons applesauce, 2tablespoons Hershey syrup. Cuts the calories. 6oz mashed bananas which was about 3/4 cup. Used powdered milk dissolved in water with 1\2tabkespoon instant coffee crystals. Enhances the chocolate. Added 1/4 tsp cinnamon and a few shakes of black pepper. Cut back chips to 40 grams.
These muffins were moist and chocolatey with just the right amount of banana flavor. I really liked this recipe because it uses less sugar (I prefer them to be less sweet). I subbed some wheat flour to make them a little healthier and threw in some chopped walnuts. Super easy, will make again!
I made this recipe to use up our over ripe bananas. Muffins were moist and not too sweet with 1/2 cup of sugar (make sure bananas are very ripe and sweet). Exactly 23 mins in my oven. Thanks for the recipe!
I used chopped up Hershey Kisses since that's what I had and added chopped pecans and these muffins are delicious and kid approved
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2022
This was a nice change from regular banana muffins. I used white chocolate chips because that's all I had. They're very moist and flavorful - my husband said they're a winner! Note: I baked them for 20 minutes.
These were terrible. I added an extra banana because mine were smaller and I still couldn't taste banana at all (or chocolate for that matter). These were very heavy, dense muffins. Even when I was pulling the toothpick out to see if they were done, I was able to lift the muffin out completely from the pan because they were so dense and the toothpick wouldn't free itself from the muffin. I bake multiple times a week, and I will not make these again.
I make banana muffins on a regular basis. These were a nice change from my regular ones. I made them using monk fruit sweetener for sugar. The whole family loved these muffins! I am glad I doubled the recipe!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.