Roasted Eggplant and Bell Pepper Salad

This chilled roasted eggplant and peppers salad is a great side dish or an appetizer in the summer. It's perfect for parties; just place a bowl of tortilla chips next to it. You can also serve this hot with grilled chicken or fish. Either way, it's delicious!
I substituted 1 tsp dried dill for the parsley, and skipped the cooling down part after sampling it fresh out of the oven (and it didn't take very long to cool down to edible temperature). It tasted great by itself or topped with parmesan cheese.
04/12/2022
Would be even better with some toasted pine nuts sprinkled on top! Perfect lunch for a snowy day in Colorodo!
WOW - made this and wifey loved it - did not add garlic bulb but garlic salt ! had onion, peppers and added TOFU diced as well. wonderful texture with the egg plant and topped with non dairy mozzarella . then baked 30 minutes also.. WOW
