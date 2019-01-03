Roasted Eggplant and Bell Pepper Salad

13 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This chilled roasted eggplant and peppers salad is a great side dish or an appetizer in the summer. It's perfect for parties; just place a bowl of tortilla chips next to it. You can also serve this hot with grilled chicken or fish. Either way, it's delicious!

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring, until browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

  • Add remaining olive oil to the skillet; add eggplant and bell pepper. Cook, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add tomato, garlic, parsley, salt, and pepper; cook 2 to 3 minutes more. Return onion to the skillet. Adjust seasonings if necessary.

  • Transfer eggplant mixture to a baking pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes.

  • Cool 1 hour; serve at room temperature or refrigerate and serve chilled.

Cook's Notes:

You can substitute cilantro or dill for parsley, if you like.

You can make this salad a day ahead and refrigerate it, since the flavor is even better the next day.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 17.2g; fat 7.3g; sodium 47.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/16/2022