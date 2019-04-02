Stuffed Jalapenos III

This made a nice snack for our 4th of July party. They were met with some mixed reviews however my husband said they deserve 10 stars. My grocery store was out of pineapple cream cheese so I mixed my own. I think that the premixed kind is sweeter and that might have complimented them a little better. The bacon kind of overpowered the other tastes for me so next time I'll try to find a way for more of the other flavors to come through and for those of you who are afraid that these would be hot they really were very mild. Thanx for a great recipe. Note: We remade these today and they were much better with the few adjustments we made: first I added more pineapple until it was almost runny but not to were it ran out of the peppers and then we only cooked them until the bacon looked done which took about 20-25 minutes in my oven. To me it made a huge difference for the better even though my husband loved them to begin with, he also thought they tasted better the second time around.