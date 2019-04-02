Stuffed Jalapenos III

These are fabulous and easy. I am asked to make them over and over again. The combo of cream cheese and bacon is wonderful!

By TIFFANY WEAVER

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
24 stuffed jalapenos
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Stuff each jalapeno half with whipped cream cheese. Wrap a half slice of bacon around each stuffed jalapeno half.

  • Arrange wrapped jalapeno halves in a single layer on a medium baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven 45 minutes, or until bacon is evenly browned and crisp.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 1.9g; fat 18g; cholesterol 36.8mg; sodium 313.4mg. Full Nutrition
