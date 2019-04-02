Stuffed Jalapenos III
These are fabulous and easy. I am asked to make them over and over again. The combo of cream cheese and bacon is wonderful!
Absolutely Deeelicious!!! After making these twice, I've determined to use a whole slice of bacon to wrap the pepper. I had cream cheese oozing out with half slice. This fixes that problem and still bakes up crispy and perfect! If you don't want to buy pre-whipped cream cheese, just beat a block of the normal variety on high with your mixer...works just as wonderful!Read More
I prepared 40+ halves and there weren't any left over...Everyone raved about them. I modified the recipe a tad by adding finely shredded mild cheddar to the whipped cream cheese--and instead of wrapping the peppers with bacon I but real bacon bits into the cream cheese. I also topped the stuffed peppers with finely shredded cheddar and then baked for 40 minutes (or when the cheese began to look like a finished topping). Again, these were a huge success..You betcha I'll be making these all the time--PLUS--this is a great finger food for low-carbers!!! Enjoy!
YUM!!! I made these last night and my boyfriend and I loved them. We actually compared them to our current favorite appetizer. We will be having these all the time. So easy too. I used regular cream cheese instead of whipped and it worked fine. i also added a little bit of shredded cheese which did hold in the cream cheese, tiny bit of cayenne pepper and the bacon. I ended up turning it up to 425 degrees for the last 10 minutes to get the bacon crisp. Yum Yum! thank you!-UPDATE I have made these little yummy's at least 25 times now. Everyone loves them. We cook them on the BBQ on foil when we go camping all the time.
Yummy and easy. I could not believe in cooking these that you lose most if not all of the heat, but still sooo tasty.
Practically perfect in every way. Quick and delicious. I recommend a surgical mask along with the latex gloves while seeding: a lungful of capsaicin will make you cough.
Instead of regular cream cheese, use pineapple cream cheese. This adds a wonderful sweet taste to the spicy peppers.
This recipe is awesome! My mother-in-law makes it every Christmas Eve and it goes great as an appetizer for Seafood gumbo! Get those Cajun juices flowing... After she wraps the jalapenos in bacon, she rolls the poppers in breadcrumbs before baking. Deeeeelicious!
My friend Introduced these to me about 6 months ago they cook theirs on the grill. I tried the oven works too. The more you wash these peppers the less hot they will be. We like hot so I dont rinse unless we have company coming. They are excellant!!!
These are the most wonderful appetizers ever! Whenever I fix them for a party, they fly off the tray in seconds. To mine I add bacon bits to the cream cheese, then sprinkle some grated cheddar on top before wrapping with the bacon (seems to hold the cream cheese in better). Absolutely delicious!!!
Have made these a few different ways, also on grill and oven...always a crowd pleaser. Try cutting 1/4 off top, long ways, instead of cutting in half to make more of a boat. Holds stuffing in better! Also put stuffing in plastic bag and nip corner, squezzzzz to fill pepper. Hope this helps.
This was excellent!! I love this recipe. It was gone within minutes, my hubby couldn't get enough! They weren't too spicy, but very tasty, definitely a keeper. Thanks for the recipe Tiffany Weaver.
yummy idea. but its a little bland with just cream cheese. I added small diced onions, finely chopped garlic, and small pieces of bacon. THEN i stuffed that into the jalapeno then wrapped with bacon. oh! and i accidently came upon a very good idea: if you have a cupcake pan, turn it around, and put the stuffed jalapenos on TOP of the separate cupcake shaper thingies. so, when it cooks, all the oil runs to the bottom, instead of the jalapenos basking in unneeded oil.
Perfect no cream cheese came out and I baked 400 preheated for 30 minutes. Thank you Tiffany - hint be sure you keep them in the fridge right until it is time to cook them so the cream cheese stays cool until they hit the oven.
At first, I thought I had a disaster on my hands. I checked the peppers only after 30 minutes baking at 400 degrees and already my bacon that was wrapped on the bottom was burning, and some of the bottoms of the peppers were so soft they were almost liquid-like. The cream cheese had practically browned and it was crispy like. I tasted one and it tasted allright, and my husband liked them...but there were some I had to throw away because the bacon was burned too bad. I checked it only after 30 minutes, if I had waited till 45 minutes after I probably would have wound up pitching the entire batch away. I think I am going to have to reduce the temp on the oven as well as watch it more closely. From what I observe though, most of the reviews did not have this problem? I have had these peppers before when my best friend made them, and they were amazing. I hope to achieve that next time.
I have made these about 10 times in the past few months for different parties and such, and they are always a big hit. I now make several batches at a time and freeze them, then when I need a quick appetizer, all I have to do is pop them in the oven. ( they freeze really well...and I don't cook them before I freeze them. Just let them thaw out before putting them inthe oven.)
Very good! I have a jalapeno rack that I bought at a craft fair so I grilled mine. I cooked the bacon and chopped it up and added it to the cream cheese along with some grated cheddar and some green onions sliced thin. I was afraid they'd be too greasy with the bacon wrapped around the peppers. I stood the peppers up on one end and just lopped the tops off before I stuffed them. They're super easy to clean out using the end of a potato peeler to run around the inside of the pepper. Will definitely make again, and again, and AGAIN!
We love these! I keep the jalapenos whole by just cutting off the top and cutting down the side to remove the seeds. I then use a spoon to scrape out all of the membrane to get rid of most of the heat. I don't whip my cream cheese, I just put it in the microwave for 30 sec or so to get it extra soft. Instead of putting these in the oven, I find that they are better on the grill. The jalapenos stay firm and the bacon gets nice and crispy because the grease has a chance to drip off. I also use one whole piece of bacon to wrap each jalapeno then secure with a tooth pick so the filling doesn't ooze out as much.
I've made these quite a few times and find the recipie as is to be very good. however, looking at other reviews and with a little of my own doctoring I've found how to make them perfect. I used pineapple cream cheese and sprinkled a little brown sugar on top before wrapping the bacon. It sounds wierd but it was a perfect marriage of sweet and spicy. If you can not find pineapple cream cheese at the store you can make your own by blending together canned pineapple tidbits and a little juice with a regular 8 oz block of cream cheese.
Tiffany THANK YOU SO MUCH for this delicious recipe!!!! I can not make these or take them anywhere without having to give someone the recipe! My family and friends ALL love jalapenos, but do not like messing with frying them! These look like they are so much trouble to make but they are so easy! Thanks again Tiffany!
These came out really good. I used regular whipped cream cheese, mexican blend of grated cheese, two spoons of salsa, garlic powder, salt and pepper. I put it all in a ziploc bag and cut the corner off and pipped the filling in, as another user suggested. So easy! My husband cut the peppers wrong but I was still able to fill them without a problem. Next time I think I will try the pineapple cream cheese to see the difference and I will use a whole strip of bacon instead of half. My husband loved these, I loved them too but they were really hot for me. He even thought so and he's from mexico and has a stomach of steel. These are a must try!!
Delicious!!
These were really a big hit at our get-together! Everyone was surprised with the way the bacon complimented the spicy jalapeno! Definitely a keeper!
I made 60 halves for a group of 25 people, there were none left! I did pull them out of the oven after 20 mins, and they were almost burnt, so watch the time! I will also add some finely shredded chedder cheese next time.
These are absolutely delicious. I can't seem to be able to make enough of them.
WEAR GLOVES!!!!!!!!!! DO NOT TOUCH FACE!!!!!! The seeds will burn you and there is nothing that will soothe or help the burn but time :l Please heed my warning. As for the recipe, these were good but just shy of amazing. It's tough to get the bacon to crisp in the right way when it's wrapped around something. Still worth making again!!
Absolutely delicious. I cooked a dinner for 3 people and had these as appetizers, and they were gone in 15 minutes. But next time, I'll use a whole piece of bacon so all the delicious filling doesn't boil out.
Use a broiler pan lightly coated with PAM instead of a baking sheet. It allows the grease to drip off the peppers. In addition to that, anyone wanting peppers with a "kick" should get the smaller ones. My experience has been that large peppers are more bland.
I have been making these for years......i grill mine on top rack with foil under them to catch bacon grease...I also use thick cut maple bacon......Sweet and Spicy colide....They are awesome
I'm one of those anti-heat weenies that can only handle the most mildest of salsas at best (or what my husband calls "tomato juice") but I had a craving for these after a tiny bite at a party (which was followed by lots of soda, bread, and queso). After much research this is what I found: 1) the older the jalepeno, the spicier. The older the jalepeno the more little white flecks on the surface. Buy peppers with the least amount of white flecks. 2) as you seed these run it under cold water, then let them soak in water for about an hour. changing the water frequently. They had absolutely no heat and they are DELISH!!
Easy and delicious :)I tried this recipe and it was a hit! Of course, no leftovers.
We've been making these for years and LOVE them. I just saw this listing...the only thing we really do differently is sprinkle brown sugar on the cream cheese before wrapping in bacon. Gives it *excellent* flavor!
I made these for NYE and there wasn't one left, within 30 minutes of the party starting! WONDERFUL! I cut the jalapenos in half, as opposed to leaving them whole and still had great results.
So easy, and something that you always have ingredients for on hand! Get creative and flavor the cream cheese any way you want. Thanks!
Made this for a football treat for our family. I did add about 1/3 cup cheddar cheese to this as well as some bacon crumbles I already had on hand. The only thing I would add is don't buy a cheaper bacon and I would use my cooking rack that I use for cookies, etc. on top of my baking tray to drain the bacon grease while baking these. Otherwise they were quite tasty.
Awesome!!! Party favorite! Use a pastry bag for ease of filling!!! Reheat great as well.
I wasn't that impressed with this recipe ... I thought it came out too greasy (from the bacon) and really wasn't what I was looking for. I had made a dozen and only about 4 got eaten.
We make these about once a month for various functions or for our own meals. Always a hit wherever I go. The smaller the jalapenos, the hotter they tend to be.
these were good- added some red pepper flakes and garlic to the cream cheese and topped with pepper jack cheese-served with med salsa for dipping-mmmm delish and easy
Wow! These are absolutely amazing! My great aunt used to make some that tasted very similar to these and I love them! I found 3lbs of jalapenos on sale for $1 so I thought it would be a great night to try them, amazing taste and perfect for a broke college student! I made 40 + for under $10!
This made a nice snack for our 4th of July party. They were met with some mixed reviews however my husband said they deserve 10 stars. My grocery store was out of pineapple cream cheese so I mixed my own. I think that the premixed kind is sweeter and that might have complimented them a little better. The bacon kind of overpowered the other tastes for me so next time I'll try to find a way for more of the other flavors to come through and for those of you who are afraid that these would be hot they really were very mild. Thanx for a great recipe. Note: We remade these today and they were much better with the few adjustments we made: first I added more pineapple until it was almost runny but not to were it ran out of the peppers and then we only cooked them until the bacon looked done which took about 20-25 minutes in my oven. To me it made a huge difference for the better even though my husband loved them to begin with, he also thought they tasted better the second time around.
Have made these many times so far. DELICIOUS. always up the serving. 12 are never enough. especially if served with beer.
These were incredible! I made these for a choir potluck and they were gone in 10 minutes! Everyone raved about them and gobbled them up in record time; those who were on low-carb diets loved them especially. I read some of the reviews and decided to use the pineapple cream cheese; also I didn't have to cook them that long, just 25 minutes for a jelly roll pan that had about 40 jalapeno halves on it. Also I set them on paper towels after baking to soak up the grease. Great recipe...thank you!
This is a favorite appetizer in my household. I use block cream cheese and smear that on the inside of the pepper, top with cheddar and wrap with a full strip of bacon. I bake mine on an elevated rack over a cookie sheet so the grease drips off. Perfect every time!
Sooooooo yummy, easy to make and inexpensive, too! Based on other reviews, I used the pineapple cream cheese and all 24 peppers were devoured in minutes. Great flavors and a super addition to the appetizers for any occasion.
really good. i put a little ramekin of rasberry jam with them for dipping. the Hot of the jalepeno, the cool of the cream cheese, the sweetness of the jam and well...bacon!
Someone at the races gave us this recipe which we tried and loved. After making it the first time,we decided to use turkey bacon and fat free cream cheese to make a healthier version which we actually like a little better. Our third time, we added fresh red pepper, cilantro and onion (chopped real fine) to the cream cheese which also was a big hit. There are so many options. I can't wait to try more.
Awesome!!! Be sure to wear gloves and wash your hands excessively when handling peppers!!!
These are absolutely AWESOME! I can never get enough, and find any opportunity to make them. I do make mine slightly different, I don't cut the jalapeno's in half. We leave them whole, only cutting off the stem end to stuff with regular cream cheese and then grill. They sometimes stay a little hotter that way, really depends on the pepper though. YUMMY!
I had high expectations for these, but they were surprisingly bland. They were not spicy at all, and the jalapenos went to mush when baked for that long. The filling was terribly lacking, so I added a little cheddar cheese and green onion to the next few, but that didn't improve it very much. I won't be trying this recipe again.
Wow, truly incredible with recipe just as-is! Warm but not hot!
so good they are gone in seconds
Absolutely my hubby's favorite meal - yes, we eat them for dinner sometimes. Why not? Also he begs me to make them for football Saturdays and any time we have company. He's even made them for himself in my absence. Easy & Yummy! PS - produces LOTS of grease - use a pan with SIDES, line it with foil or a silpat for easier cleanup.
If you like it hot they have a kick to but goes perfect with the bacon.
I made these for a friends birthday party...perfect munchie with beer.
Wow! This was wonderful. I did make it two times and the first time it was not hot enough, so when makeing it the secound time I added some of the seeded to the creamn cheese. This gave it just the right amount of heat.
These were a hit at a football party. They look really special too, everyone was impressed. The smaller jalapenos I used were much hotter than the larger ones. I did add garlic powder to the cream cheese while in the mixer. I also wore latex gloves, which was helpful when I cleaned the peppers, but I should have left them on while stuffing the peppers. The bacon I used was thick cut so they took 45 minutes to cook, it wasn't as crispy so thinner bacon may be better. These went fast! Plan atleast 3 half peppers per person.
I love this recipe. I use pineapple cream cheese instead of plain. Sweet, salty and spicy!
Bacon wrapped jalepenos, MMMmmmmm
my husband loved them, almost ate them all. turned out great
MAJOR success story! as others have indicated, the heat is baked out of them significantly (although by no means completely). as others suggested, doctor up the cream cheese with spices and shredded cheddar. do NOT overstuff -- just make level with the tops of the peppers (I didn't need the whole 8 oz, and I did use regular cream cheese). this will help them to not overflow. also, I baked at 350 to control boiling out of the filling, and ended up with a little overflow, but not much, and the pepppers still held together. I tried using a whole slice on some peppers, with no better result. a toothpick inserted to hold the bacon down seemed to help a little, but not completely. 2 thumbs up -- thanks!
Delicious! I also added the sharp cheddar cheese to the whipped cream cheese, stuffed the peppers and sprinkled the top of the cheese with Italian Bread crumbs before wrapping with bacon for a bit of added flavor. Used an entire piece of bacon cut in half long ways to help hold the cheese in. I baked on a rack as others taked about them being a little greasy, so they did not turn out greasy at all. A big hit with me!
My family and I loved these! I added some cottage cheese to the cream cheese (I had some leftover) and it still turned out great.
It was absolutely delicious.... But I preferred using the whole bacon instead of cutting it in halves...
I have made these twice. Once for a Superbowl party and once for a St. Patty's day party. Both times I really enjoyed them. I take out the seeds because I don't always know if everyone likes spicer food. I also add shredded cheddar cheese to the cream cheese mixture for more flavor. I will make these again. Oh and I use regular cream cheese, not whipped.
I used the chive and green onion cream cheese in my recipe. Yummy!
Such an easy delicious appetizer. I baked the bacon until it was partial cook. I also added a dash of Mrs. Dash spicy seasoning on top of the whipped cream cheese and sprinkled it with shredded taco cheese before I wrapped a whole piece of bacon around the jalapeno. I baked the poppers for 30 minutes. Absolutely love and will make again and again.
I make these a little different, but they are a favorite at BBQs. I leave the peppers whole, fill with a cream cheese/shredded cheddar/diced onion mix and wrap with a whole slice of bacon. Secure with a toothpick and toss on the grill! Keep some of the seeds for those that like it HOT and add back into the cheese mix to stuff back in a few of the peppers. Make sure to put two toothpicks in those lol!
This has been a family recipe for years. Be sure and wear gloves! The peppers will burn your hands. I can never make enough for everyone!
Made these for a party and they were the most popular thing there! Very easy to make, just time-consuming. Used thick cut bacon, each slice cut in half for each half jalapeno. Didn't use whipped cream cheese but don't think it made a difference. USE GLOVES WHEN CUTTING THE JALAPENOS!! My hands burned for hours!
If you add a little of Ranch Dressing and salad Mix to the cream cheese (to taste) will make this even tastier. I have made the jalapeños using this recipe several times now and everybody loves them.
GOOD for the men while watching football
Followed the recipe EXACTLY. (I hate it when people rate it great, but made a million changes to the recipe...they're basically rating their own recipe!) So: PROBLEMS: 1) whipped cream cheese results in the air in the cream cheese puffing out to such an extent, that all the cream cheese fluffs out during cooking. 2) cooking time results in flabby, non crisp and fatty bacon. Not crisp bacon. So I would chew the thing, and the fatty portions of the bacon would just..sit in my mouth. Crispy bacon should disintegrate into your mouth! This just gummed around like cud. Other than these two major issues, it did taste good (given what was left of the cream cheese). If I was to change this, I might cook for longer, and use regular cream cheese. I would NOT serve this at a party as the recipe is, the things were a sloppy mess.
These are amazingly good. I sometimes add a little sprinkled brown sugar halfway through cooking to caramelize on top. Try it, it adds a nice sweetness to all the other flavors going on.
we love this recipe! i use shredded sharp cheddar inside or hot pepper cheese! i've made these at least 3-4 times this past month!! thank u! my husband doesn't care for cream cheese but i still want to try them like that bc i love cream cheese!
So addictive!! I love these! My jalapenos and bacon blackened on the bottom, and at first I was worried that I burned them, but they were awesome that way! So don't be afraid if they get black on the bottom because they taste amazing!! I will definitely be making these a lot!!!
Delicious! The only change I made to this recipe was that I added garlic to the cream cheese. Other than the one small addition, I followed this recipe exactly.
This recipe is great, but I did add a little to it. I added some shredded Mexican cheese, and some minced garlic to the cream cheese mix. then I put the two half's back together after their stuffed then I wrap bacon around to cover the whole pepper stuck with a tooth pick to hold the bacon in place. everyone loved them. Im making them again tomorrow for thanksgiving.
My husband loved it. I use turkey bacon and it still came out great
These are easy and awesome. One trick is to sprinkle a hand full of brown sugar over peppers before cooking. Makes an amazing light glaze, they are to die for!!!
excellent, and easy to do! I used chive cream cheese instead of plain and it's amazing!
As is I give it 4 stars, but with a few changes it's definitely a five star recipe! Jalapenos are running a bit large in season at the moment so I doubled the amount of cream cheese (two 8 oz phily cream cheese which I whipped with a hand mixer,) I added about 1/2 to 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese and a pinch of cayenne pepper which you can either hand mix in or used the mixer. I stuffed the peppers then wrapped each one with a full slice of thick smoked bacon. Cooking time was no where near 45 minutes, more like 20-25 - at the end the peppers perfect and the bacon cooked but no crispy (recommendations for upping the temp the last ten minutes might help make them crispier if you want that.) Great Poppers!
I love these! Added some of the seeds from one of the peppers, a few tablespoons of breadcrumbs, some crushed red pepper and parmesan cheese to the cream cheese then stuffed them! Also put bacon in the microwave for 40 seconds to drained some of the grease and cook them a bit before I wrapped them! They get crispier that way. Perfect!
These were very easy to make. I recommend wearing gloves and making a piping bag out of a zip lock for the cream cheese; it makes it way easier. I added some shredded cheese on top. Next time I will think about adding something to the cream cheese and it was pretty bland. Other than that they were delicious and I would definitely make these again.
Delicious! I grow one jalapeno plant and that allows me to make this dish several times over the summer. For the filling, try mixing in a little feta cheese, lemon juice and garlic. Yum!
I have made these for years. Just saw this recipe today. We add a bit of shredded cheddar and chives to the regular cream cheese. We also microwave the bacon to preheat it. It allows the bacon to crisp up a bit quicker so the peppers do not get overcooked. We love this appetizer, and as others have said, they are the first to go no matter what we serve.
These are spicy little snacks! I loved them but some of them were a bit too spicy. Here are a few changes I made . . . 1. WEAR GLOVES - otherwise you'll ruin your eyes/contacts for a day. 2. Thanks to another review, I used raspberry cream cheese instead of the plain stuff. Don't worry about getting the whipped kind, you can just beat it with a fork. IT'S AWESOME! 3. I stuffed my halved peppers, sprinkled them with BROWN SUGAR, and then wrapped them in smoked turkey bacon. The turkey bacon was perfect due to its thickness. 4. I also used a whole piece of bacon. 5. I also used chive/onion cream cheese (w/o the brown sugar step) and those were great too!
Very Good!!! I did add some liquid smoke to the cream cheese mixture and it was delish!!! Will def make again and again!!! I did soak the peppers in ice cold water for about 20 minutes and the peppers weren't very hot.
Excellent recipe overall. I only wished it had called for regular cream cheese instead of whipped cream cheese as I believe they would have come out better. The whipped cream cheese fluffed up in the oven and lacked a little body. If not for that I would've given it five stars. My hubby and I loved them though. The kitchen smelled delicious. Next time I make them I will use regular cream cheese and a full strip of bacon. I didn't need toothpicks to hold the bacon put, just make sure the ends of the bacon end up under the jalapeno.
Absolutely delicious! The first time I had them, they were served with raspberry chiptole sauce to use as a dip, and I now won't serve them without it!
When I was cutting the jalapenos, I got so much 'essence of jalapeno' in my throat that I assumed the ones I had were super spicy (garden fresh from a coworker). So I boiled them for a minute or so to take some of the heat out. They ended up hardly spicy at all, so I'm not sure if I would do that again. Anyway, I used plain block cream cheese and a half a slice of bacon on each. Granted, the bacon was thick sliced, but I can't imagine using a whole slice for each jalapeno half, as the ones I made were plenty rich with just half a slice. For those who think a half slice of bacon doesn't wrap the pepper as well, you can stretch the bacon more than you think (especially when using the thinner sliced bacon). Overall, they were a little rich for me, but tasty too!
I haven't personally made these, but one of my best friends made them. They were awesome. Great appetizer recipe!!!
I tried this recipe and it was a hit at work!One thing I did to make the bacon crisiper and less greasy was to microwave 8 half slices for 2 1/2 mins at a time on paper towels. I then blotted them PRIOR to wrapping the bacon around the jalapenos. I also took the suggestion of others and used pineapple cream cheese and whipped it with a hand blender. This recipe is DEFINITELY a keeper.
This recipe is wonderful. I made a couple of changes. I don't like SUPER spicy things so I boiled the peppers for about 1 1/2 minutes before stuffing them. I also mixed regular cream cheese (that's all I had) with a little bit of garlic powder and shredded cheese. Also, use a full slice of bacon. Like other readers, the half slice came undone. Yummy recipe - THANKS!!
This is a keeper.
Does the bacon grease soften up the jalapeno or does it stay crunchy? I don't like the crunchiness of fresh jalapenos but this recipe sounds great. Just wondering if I need to cook the jalapenos a bit first to soften them up?
SO GOOD! Few ingredients and easy to make, you can't go wrong with this recipe! Just be sure you wear gloves when handling the jalapenos.
Saw this recipe and decided to make it on a whim... they are great! And I made em while I cooked my brats on the grill... I know the recipe says to put em in the oven, but, I didn't feel like firing up the grill & the oven, and they did just fine on the top rack... great recipe though...
Everyone at the party just loved them. To cut down the FAT content I used turkey bacon, fat free cream cheese and fat free cheddar to hold the cream cheese in!!
I have made these a few times now-excellent!!! This time, I used a block of cream cheese & mixed in one small bag of real bacon pieces (by the salad dressings in the store). Baked for 20 min. Much easier & just as good as wrapping w/ bacon strips.
