Thalipeeth

A wholesome breakfast, a quick meal or an accompaniment for curries and bhaaji, thalipeeth is a traditional Maharashtrian multigrain roti/flatbread from India. Millet flour is typically used to make the dough. Thalipeeth is best eaten on its own, served with thecha and onions. You could also pair thalipeeth with green moong dal, bharli vangi (baingan), curry chicken, etc.

By Sheetal Jandial WhiskMixStir

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sift sorghum flour, pearl millet flour, rice flour, amaranth flour, red millet flour, and whole wheat flour together in a bowl. Add chiles, onion, ginger, ghee, carom, and salt. Mix well and add enough warm water to make a thick dough. Let dough rest to loosen up, about 5 minutes.

  • Form 4 or 5 balls from the dough, depending on the size thalipeeth desired. Dust a work surface with flour and flatten dough balls using your hand to make a thick flatbread.

  • Heat a griddle over medium heat. Place thalipeeth in the pan and use wet hands to lightly pat them down. Use the back of a spoon to make a hole in the middle of each thalipeeth to help them cook evenly. Cook until golden on the bottom, 2 to 3 minutes. Turn thalipeeth over and drizzle melted ghee on top. Cook the second side until browned, 2 to 3 minutes more.

Cook's Notes:

To make gluten-free thalipeeth, replace the whole wheat flour with besan/gram flour or simply add a little more rice flour.

You could choose to use a mix of flours that are readily available in your kitchen - besan, rice flour, sabudana flour, quinoa flour, etc.

Editor's Note:

Carom or ajwain seeds can be found in Indian grocery stores.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
428 calories; protein 10.2g; carbohydrates 76.5g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 16.4mg; sodium 46.3mg. Full Nutrition
