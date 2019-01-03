Juicy Grilled Chicken Breast with Cilantro and Lime

My husband was craving marinated grilled chicken, and since I was out of our normal marinade, I decided to make one of my own with the fresh herbs from my garden. It turned out to have a light, summery flavor and so juicy! Excellent when served with grilled corn on the cob!

By brenda boyle

Credit: Chef Mo

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 chicken breasts
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Combine olive oil, cilantro, parsley, lime juice, garlic salt, and Cajun seasoning in a large bowl. Add chicken breasts and toss to coat. Marinate in the refrigerate for at least 2 hours, preferably overnight.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Grill chicken on the preheated grill until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 10 to 15 minutes. Baste chicken with marinade as it cooks. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of marinade ingredients. The actual amount of marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1044 calories; protein 38.4g; carbohydrates 16.4g; fat 92.2g; cholesterol 129.2mg; sodium 1453.8mg. Full Nutrition
