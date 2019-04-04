Cream of Kohlrabi Soup

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Creamy kohlrabi soup with a delicate, yet hearty flavor. Serve with bread croutons and a dollop of cream if desired.

By Vanessa Gross Brooks

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a pot over medium heat. Add onion and cook until just soft, 3 to 5 minutes. Add garlic and celery and cook another 2 minutes. Stir in kohlrabi and bay leaf and cook for 4 minutes. Slowly add water and milk and stir to combine. Mix in chicken bouillon granules.

    Advertisement

  • Bring soup to a boil over medium heat, stirring frequently to prevent milk from frothing too much. Reduce heat and partially cover pot. Simmer until kohlrabi is very soft, about 30 minutes. Remove soup from heat; remove and discard bay leaf.

  • Fill blender halfway with soup. Cover and hold lid down with a potholder; pulse a few times before leaving on to blend. Pour into a pot. Repeat with remaining soup. Season with additional salt and pepper to taste.

  • Return soup to stove and heat until hot.

Cook's Notes:

You can use vegetable stock instead of water, but then don't add the chicken bouillon granules.

If you like your soup vegan, use vegetable stock and omit the milk.

You can use a stick blender to puree soup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
90 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 8.7g; fat 5g; cholesterol 6.1mg; sodium 92.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
France C
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/12/2019
I really enjoyed this! I had never cooked with kohlrabi before and this was a great recipe. I wasn't sure how much kohlrabi to buy (2 "large" bulbs is subjective) and my store only had small ones so I ended up using 4 small - this was about 1.5 lbs. Keep an eye on your pot since it can easily boil over from the milk. I ended up cooking about 40 mins since my kohlrabi chunks were about 1.5" and weren't done in 30 mins. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022