Broccoli Cheese Stuffed Chicken

This cheesy broccoli chicken is the perfect comfort food on a cold day. By buying thin-sliced chicken cutlets, you save yourself the work of slicing them yourself, however feel free to cut regular-sized chicken breasts if you prefer. Slice in half horizontally, then pound thin to about a 1/4-inch thickness. Feel free to change up the flavor of The Laughing Cow® cheese for variety.

Recipe by France C

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Pound chicken cutlets to 1/4-inch thickness between two pieces of plastic wrap. Sprinkle both sides of cutlets with salt and pepper. Set aside.

  • Mash cheese wedges with a fork in a small bowl and stir to a creamy consistency. Add broccoli and shredded Cheddar cheese and stir to combine.

  • Spread broccoli filling evenly over the middle of each cutlet. Start from one end, roll cutlets up and secure edges with toothpicks.

  • Combine flour and paprika in a shallow bowl. Dredge chicken rolls in the mixture.

  • Heat olive oil in a oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Place chicken rolls into skillet and cook until browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Turn over and brown the other side for an additional 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Place skillet into the preheated oven and bake until chicken is no longer pink in the center and juices run clear, 14 to 16 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Remove toothpicks and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 6.5g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 75.8mg; sodium 444.4mg. Full Nutrition
