Broccoli Cheese Stuffed Chicken

This cheesy broccoli chicken is the perfect comfort food on a cold day. By buying thin-sliced chicken cutlets, you save yourself the work of slicing them yourself, however feel free to cut regular-sized chicken breasts if you prefer. Slice in half horizontally, then pound thin to about a 1/4-inch thickness. Feel free to change up the flavor of The Laughing Cow® cheese for variety.
This was a good recipe, I made it as directed except didn't find laughing cow cheese so I substituted alouette garlic and herb cheese spread, fresh broccoli rather than frozen, I'll definitely make it again.
I mostly used it as inspiration. Instead of the laughing cow cheese, I made a bechamel sauce with garlic and parsley. Instead of cheddar I used mozzarella. Instead of frozen broccoli I used fresh and blanched briefly before chopping. I had no toothpicks, and it really, really helps to use them. Other then that I pretty much followed the intent and timing of the recipe. Dee-Lish!
This is a really good recipe. I prepared it as written, and the only reason I didn't give it 5 stars, I found it a little salty for my taste. Next time I will not salt the breasts prior to browning. The cheeses have enough salt. Definitely a keeper!
It was delicious... I had to use Alouette Garlic and herb cheese, after it was finished baking I placed on a bed of rice... Next time I make this recipe I think I will just slice the chicken breast and stuffed with mixture instead of rolled it... thank you for the recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/05/2021
My mom made this for me when I was about 10-11 and i loved it so much
I adjusted the recipe for 2 ppl...and I didn't have the butter with garlic and herbs so I melted butter with a little garlic powder and minced garlic.... ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!! I had left over filling so I made white rice and mixed the filling in with the white rice
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.