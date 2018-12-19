Perfect Thumbprint Cookies

My mother, Pauline, made really nice thumbprint cookies, but I never wrote down her recipe. I knew the ingredients, but unless you have the right proportions, you won't get that perfect melt-in-your-mouth texture. So, I did an image search and found a recipe that looked very similar, credited to a great-grandma named Mitzi. Since my last name is Mitzewich, that pretty much sealed the deal. In case you can't decide between a shortbread-focused cookie and a more jammy one, here's how to make both.
I was looking for a quick thumbprint cookie that didn't require refrigeration, and here was Chef John's recipe to save the day! Perfect shortbread, tastes fantastic, and looks beautiful! The texture of the shortbread is perfection, and the buttery not-too-sweet flavor compliments the jam wonderfully. Can't say enough good things about these cookies! I used apricot and blackberry jams, and skipped the icing. I got 16 cookies out of this recipe, and they took about 17 minutes to bake. Thank you Chef John!
These are wonderful. The powdered sugar gives the cookies a very soft texture and they're not overpoweringly sweet so they pair very nicely with the jam (we used lemon and fig). If you live at a high altitude or have an older oven you should expect to bake them for a little longer--ours took about 22 minutes to fully cook through.
Possibly the best thumbprint...ever. The dough is to die for. It's tender and melts in your mouth. I have tried many others over the 20+ years of baking and giving special holiday bakes as gifts. In fact, I had all but abandoned the prospect of finding a good thumbprint dough recipe. After 5 years of experimenting, I stopped trying because of the irritation with the waste of home made jams and jellies in the trial process. This recipe has changed my attitude toward these beautiful and colorful cookies. I even went out and purchased some high-end jelly for a second batch!! Love it!! Thanks for sharing.
These are amazing I have made these cookies about 4 times and every time someone has always complimented them. I always forget that jam is hot and it will burn your tongue if you eat them right after you take them out of the oven but who can really resist. ;)
I made it exactly as the recipe said but it was too crumbly to form into a ball. I decided to add the egg white to make it more moist and it worked perfectly. They turned out delicious!
Brandon Brock
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2019
The cookies are amazing, although I typically need to add more butter to get them to where they are the right texture. Following the recipe for me seems to have them turn out too dry when trying to form them into balls.
I will try again, but 15 minutes was not nearly enough time in the oven. I actually gave them an extra couple of minutes, and it still didn't do it, so we'll shoot for 20-25 min. next time, and I'll let you know what happens.
I used only 1 cup of flour and chilled the dough to get perfect consistency for scooping. By the time I rolled the dough in sugar it warmed so as not to split when welling. I also used the tip of a whisk handle for jam wells. When doubling the batch I found that using a plastic sealable bag to dispense jam was much easier than tapping out of a teaspoon.
I doubled this recipe and followed it as instructed. These came out great! Lovely short texture and buttery flavor. I missed the note about not chilling the dough and chilled it for 15 minutes, but Chef John was right to advise against it. After chilling, the dough cracks when you press the well into it. I managed to fix them a bit but I'm sure they would look less rough had I not missed that note. I put lemon curd in the middle instead of jam, tastes awesome.
Anne H
Rating: 4 stars
12/23/2020
They’re very light. I would not roll in white sugar next time. It’s not needed. Mine only yielded 17 cookies using a sorbet scoop.
I am so happy with the results! They are super easy, full of fluffy buttery flavour and a slight taste of almond. I piped the icing and I am thrilled with the look. Thanks Chef John or should I say "Mitzi"
I had a recipe 40 years ago and lost it. I tried many thumbprint recipes but none were like that recipe. This is the recipe!!!!! Thank you so much for posting it! They are the best recipe for thumbprints! I always used Red Currant jelly in the middle.. a little tart but sweet. ♥️
Love these tasty used lemon curd I also made from this app. Next time I will not use almond and use lemon zest if using curd it cooked longer but that could just be my oven. The other cake is pecan sour cream coffee cake also by chef John also amazing
These ARE "Perfect Thumbprint Cookies." I think I should have left mine in the oven for perhaps two more minutes; but they cooled into a dream of a cookie. Funny thing: I have watched HOURS of Great British Bake Off participants drop bakes and ruin things and create disasters. My first baking experience in years I inadvertently touched the hot cookie sheet and flipped my cookies over! I had to laugh--because no one was judging me! I say--ENJOY these cookies. My favorite jam, BTW, was apricot spreadable fruit. Delicious!
I threw away all of my other thumbprint cookie recipes after making Chef Johns. All the other cookies required refrigeration first and still flattened out when baked. These hold their shape, taste amazing, and look beautiful! Perfection!
Followed the recipe as written. They turned out very tasty and easy. When the cable guy came to repair he was really happy that I gave him some. He said 5 star. I did try lemon curd since I like lemon worked well.
Tasty cookie, but preparation was too laborious. The dough kept cracking. I made again with only 1 cup of flour and the dough was much easier to shape and make a well for my homemade prickly pear jelly.
The mixture was dry so I added about 2 Tbsp of half & half. Didn't add the granulated sugar so the cookies weren't very sweet but since I used strawberry jam, it was a nice complement. Next time I think I'll roll them in granulated sugar.
Very easy to make with simple ingredients , but turned out great
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/30/2022
We used to have a British daughter-in-law (who was kinda mean, so thankfully it didn’t last!) But I learned something very valuable from her: always use “confectioners” sugar if a soft cookie is desired — not granulated! We use far too much granulated sugar in our American baking! So when I read through this recipe, I knew these cookies would be scrumptious, and they turned out PERFECTLY!! I doubled the recipe, and since I live in the very arid “high desert” of NM, I added two whole eggs for extra moisture. I also kicked my heat up to 350-degrees for high-altitude, and 15 mins. was perfect. I filled them with the apricot jam I just made last weekend from our backyard-fresh apricots. Also used a full tsp. of almond extract and no vanilla, plus salted butter (and then cut way down on the salt). I found that the 1”-circumference round handle of the knife-sharpening-tool in our butcher-block knife-holder made the most wonderful round indentations in this very soft dough! Just superb!! Thanks for this recipe!!
I had a lot of difficulty with this recipe only because my cookies kept cracking when I pressed them down. Eventually, I just gave up and tried to press the cookie back together so the cracks were not showing...I followed the recipe exactly so I’m at a loss as to why I had this issue. At least they tasted good!
I just made a raspberry jam version of these. I've been making Christmas cookies all week. This recipe was, by far, the easiest and clearest recipe I've tried. The cookies came out picture perfect. I ordered marionberry jam off the internet, so I'm off to try those! Bravo!
Last tray is finishing up in the oven. I didn't change a thing, but my oven runs on the cool side so I baked them for 19 minutes, used 4 different flavors of organic preserves (apricot, seedless Raspberry and blackberry and tart cherry), used a Volrath #60 (.54 oz) disher, tripled the recipe and got just 4-1/2 dozen. Making most of these for cookie care packages for Christmas and I am going to make another triple batch using salted butter and omitting the added salt. They taste pretty good without the powdered sugar dusting, but I will be dusting this batch, but adding more powdered sugar to the batter, probably another cup. I usually enjoy Chef John's recipes, but this one is kind of a disappointment. Couldn't make them any smaller! That would make them "wish" cookies. Next year I will be looking for a different one or just make Kolaches.
Quick and easy.... can make them on short notice with ingredients always in the pantry. perfect for surprise visits I have family with nut allergies... substituted orange extract for the almond extract. Divine!!
Super simple and perfect shortbread cookie recipe. I did add a tiny bit of nutmeg, but they would have been just as tasty without it. Used wild plum jelly for the filling. Those commenting that these are too dry must not know what shortbread is. These are perfectly crisp, yet soft and melt in your mouth when baked properly.
On my first attempt at these, they spread out into flat pancakes. (The same thing happened a couple of weeks ago making a traditional toll house cookie from the recipe on the package.) The dough did seem a lot softer and harder to work with than shown on the video.
This recipe is spot on! I really loved making this recipe and has become my go to when I want to make this kind of cookie. Search no more this one won't disappoint. Thanks Chef John they are indeed perfect!
They are delicious !! I am going to make another batch today!!
C Mazerolle
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2020
I used raspberry jam but I also experimented with adding lemon curd instead of jam. The lemon curd versions were also really delicious! My mother used to use Crisco or margarine for her thumbprint cookies. Forget that! It's butter all the way baby. For me there's no need for the icing. My only regret is that I ate the whole batch in 2 days.
