Perfect Thumbprint Cookies

My mother, Pauline, made really nice thumbprint cookies, but I never wrote down her recipe. I knew the ingredients, but unless you have the right proportions, you won't get that perfect melt-in-your-mouth texture. So, I did an image search and found a recipe that looked very similar, credited to a great-grandma named Mitzi. Since my last name is Mitzewich, that pretty much sealed the deal. In case you can't decide between a shortbread-focused cookie and a more jammy one, here's how to make both.

By Chef John

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 to 24 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Icing:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Mix butter and powdered sugar together with a rubber spatula until creamy. Add vanilla extract, almond extract, salt, and egg yolk. Mix with the spatula. Add flour and blend until just combined.

  • Use a sorbet scoop to portion dough into 1/2-ounce (1-tablespoon) balls. Roll balls in a plate of white sugar to coat; roll again between your palms. Place several inches apart on a silicone-lined baking sheet. Flatten balls lightly with your fingers.

  • To make shortbread cookies with a little jam, poke a well into each cookie using the end of a thick wooden spoon dusted with powdered sugar or using one of your fingers. Fill cookies with fruit jam. Tap baking sheet against the counter to let jam settle.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tops are barely blonde and bottoms are slightly golden, about 15 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack before icing.

  • Meanwhile, mix powdered sugar with a little milk until you have a consistency that will hold its shape when piped. Pipe icing on top of cookies in a zigzag pattern. Let sit for 15 minutes before serving.

  • For a more jam-forward cookie, press your thumb into the cookies to make large, shallow indentations. Spoon in jam. Tap baking sheet against the counter.

  • Bake until not quite golden brown, about 15 minutes. Let rest on pan for 5 minutes before transferring a wire rack. Dust with powdered sugar.

Chef's Notes:

For best results, do not chill the dough.

For the icing, feel free to use water instead of milk.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 22.8g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 22.5mg; sodium 33.2mg. Full Nutrition
