Perfect Thumbprint Cookies

We used to have a British daughter-in-law (who was kinda mean, so thankfully it didn’t last!) But I learned something very valuable from her: always use “confectioners” sugar if a soft cookie is desired — not granulated! We use far too much granulated sugar in our American baking! So when I read through this recipe, I knew these cookies would be scrumptious, and they turned out PERFECTLY!! I doubled the recipe, and since I live in the very arid “high desert” of NM, I added two whole eggs for extra moisture. I also kicked my heat up to 350-degrees for high-altitude, and 15 mins. was perfect. I filled them with the apricot jam I just made last weekend from our backyard-fresh apricots. Also used a full tsp. of almond extract and no vanilla, plus salted butter (and then cut way down on the salt). I found that the 1”-circumference round handle of the knife-sharpening-tool in our butcher-block knife-holder made the most wonderful round indentations in this very soft dough! Just superb!! Thanks for this recipe!!