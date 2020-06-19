Homemade Einkorn Spelt Bread

This is our favorite sandwich bread recipe. Quick and easy to make each week.

Recipe by Stephanie

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr 45 mins
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
1 2-pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place water, spelt flour, einkorn flour, oat flour, flax seeds, sugar, butter, salt, and yeast in a bread machine in the order listed by the manufacturer. Run Wheat cycle.

  • Check dough's moisture level while the machine is mixing; add enough milk to reach a smooth, damp consistency. Remove dough from the machine after the cycle is done, about 1 hour 45 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

This recipe supports another 1/8 cup of stuff if you would like to add seeds or nuts to make it crunchy.

Suggestions for substitutions include: Using soaked oats or oat bran instead of oat flour (though the loaf won't be as fluffy), using bread flour (or another high-protein flour) instead of einkorn, or whole wheat flour instead of spelt. If you use any substitutions for the einkorn flour, omit the milk (you'll need about 20 percent less liquid).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
118 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 20.1g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 3.4mg; sodium 185.9mg. Full Nutrition
