Oatmeal-Banana Muffins

Low-fat banana muffins made with einkorn flour.

Recipe by ebednarz

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a muffin tin with paper liners.

  • Mash bananas in a bowl. Mix in applesauce, egg, sugar, and vanilla extract.

  • Mix einkorn flour, oats, blueberries, coconut, cinnamon, baking powder, salt, and baking soda together in another bowl. Add to banana mixture and stir until just combined. Spoon batter into the muffin cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Substitute all-purpose flour for the einkorn flour if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 30.5g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 16.1mg; sodium 358.5mg. Full Nutrition
