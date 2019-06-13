Tuscan Pork Tenderloin

This is a very easy weeknight pork tenderloin recipe that is also keto-friendly.

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Combine garlic, rosemary, oregano, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Rub spice mixture all over the pork tenderloin. Place in a baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until pork is slightly pink in the center, 20 to 25 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C). Remove from oven and let stand for 5 minutes before slicing.

Tips

Please note the difference in cook time when using the magazine version of this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
183 calories; protein 26.9g; carbohydrates 0.7g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 84.2mg; sodium 251.5mg. Full Nutrition
