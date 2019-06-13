Tuscan Pork Tenderloin
This is a very easy weeknight pork tenderloin recipe that is also keto-friendly.
Please note the difference in cook time when using the magazine version of this recipe.
I used a small tenderloin from Trader Joe's and so cut the recipe to 3 servings. I gave a healthy dose of the salt and pepper but kept everything else the same. The next time I would press the garlic rather than mince it so that it would make a better paste on the meat. At 425 degrees it took about 23 minutes after I'd taken the meat from the fridge about a half hour before baking it. At the very end I turned on the broiler to make the color a little better. This is a very easy and very tasty meal. Thanks for our dinner tonight!Read More
Very well received by the family tonight. They want it again next week. Do not remove from oven at 145 degrees internal. It will raise to close to 150 and now you have medium well pork. remove at 136 internal and you have a perfect med rare piece of pork after resting.
Easy and so delicious. I applied the rub and marinated the tenderloin in the refrigerator for several hours. Moist. Tender. Delicious....
Turned out moist and delicious!s ! Didn't have dried rosemary, so i used finely chopped fresh. Worked just fine. Will definitely make this again.
This was my FIRST pork tenderloin and it was DELICIOUS! I am no Julia Chiles, however am used to improvising. I had no Rosemary on hand, but I DID have "italian seasoning" which included rosemary, oregano and thyme-which thyme was recommended as a substitute for rosemary. Well since I had NO thyme using the Italian seasoning as the rosemary worked out perfextly I cooked it 25 minutes and was slightly pink inside and crusty beown on the outside. I wanted to include a picture though not flattering but i am technically challenged! I definitely will make this a regular for us!?
Pork came out super tender and moist. Tasty dish, indeed. Next time I make it I'll use half the pepper. It was a tad heavy on the pepper but overall delicious.
Easy & delicious. You'll want to keep an eye on the time though because we had to bake a lot longer to reach 140 degrees & we had a 1 1/2 lb pork loin. What I really liked is no overnight marinating like most recipes for pork loin I have. Will make again
Super easy and the husband loved it!
This was easy, moist & favorable. I made as directed with no changes. I took the roast out of the fridge, rubbed the seasonings on it & let it sit for about 30 minutes till it reached room temperature before putting it in the oven. Next time I make it I will do the same, not making any changes.
Don't overcook this! We like it with more rosemary, but that is no doubt personal preference.
Very good, juicy, tender and quick. I'll definitely make it again and again. I didn't use the given amount of garlic but I will next time, for flavor.
We added 1/2 cup of prepared red chili as a rub. Turned out amazing! Instructions were perfect (although we cooked ours in foil).
This was absolutely delicious!
Wasn't sure it would be very good with so few ingredients ,boy was I wrong . Tasted great with plenty of flavor .I took a suggestion from a reviewer by using Italian seasoning as I had no rosemary
reduced salt to 1/4 tsp on 2 lb tenderloin.
Easy, easy, easy! I made half the recipe and used fresh herbs instead of dried. Also tried it at 425 on the convection roast setting. It worked and was delicious! 20 minutes to done and another 5 to table. Went well with brown rice and sautéed fennel slices I tossed with pancetta.
This was so bland and dry. My family couldn’t eat it. It smelled great while cooking but tasted so so bland. Disappointed to waste pork tenderloin
this is a so easy recipe and turns out juicy and delicious every time. I've made it many times
Tasted great and was real tender I’ll leave off the basting at the end though next time.
Quick and easy...Flavor OK.
came out great
Loved it. So tender and flavorful.
I liked this recipe because of it’s simplicity and the ingredients are pantry ingredients. I had a 2.5 lb pork tenderloin. The rub was not quite enough to adequately coat the entire meat so I made a crust for the top of the meat. I liked it, husband loved it. Will keep the recipe in my file. I also cooked it for 40 minutes to produce a moist pink center.
Simply! Easy! Flavor! I don’t pork lion often but recipe wash great start. I portioned half it was cooked smothered it in onion gravy. Yum!
I used the same ingredient measurements for a 2 lb tenderloin. Great seasoning blend. Everyone loved it. So easy for a weeknight!
Did this is a large casserole and it did not get browned. Next time use a low sided pan. 2.3 lb tenderloin took about 30 min at 425 after letting it reach room temp before cooking. Used a honey and mint sauce with oregano as a dip / glaze. Used pre-diced garlic in oil, next time would use fresh diced or garlic power instead.
I had high hopes for this recipe, but it fell short in flavor. Though to be fair, I did not bake it as the recipe indicated, but grilled it on indirect heat to prevent the spices from burning. NIce, straight forward recipe, but will probably not make it into my list of favorites.
I added some fresh thyme Will make it again
I used this recipe when I made my first-ever pork loin this week, and it turned out great, in spite of the fact the the one I bought was bigger and figuring out how much longer to cook was a bit of guess-work. I'll definitely be making this one again.
I didn't have the crushed garlic so used garlic powder nor did I have rosemary and oregano so I substituted with marjoram. My husband and I both loved it..very tasty and very moist.
Great recipe. Easy to prep and great tasting. Had the leftovers on biscuits the next morning.
delicious!
I made it exactly as instructed. I wanted an easy dinner and this was easy and delicious. We totally enjoyed it.
I really loved this as a quick and easy supper. The combination of spices rubbed into the tenderloin was perfect. I served it with broccoli and some stovetop stuffing mix and the family loved it.
Very tasty and easy recipe,
needed about 10 more minutes of cooking time.
I have to agree with Pat Nugent. You really should not cook till internal temp is 145 as you will definitely end up with pork that is overdone. I use a Polder Digital Oven Thermometer and remove pork from oven at 135 degrees F. Cover the pork with foil, and let rest for a good 5 minutes. It will continue to cook to the correct temperature and will be nice and pink in the center. Rubbing the pork with oil prior to the seasonings also helps as well as pressing the garlic rather than mincing it.
Delicious recipe. The abundance of herbs really made the crust. I’d add sage next time as well as rosemary and oregano. Two thumbs up.
I made this in crockpot turned out great just used fresh garlic and pearl onions (1/2 of frozen 10 oz bag) Italian seasonings. Also made with same except Herbes de Provence and shallots.
I followed the recipe exactly as written and it was delicious.
No changes but my husband thought wine might enhance the flavor.
Outstanding recipe. Quick and easy to make and full of flavor. I did add a little bit of Rosemary infused olive oil with some plain olive oil to the garlic mixture.. maybe a total of 3 TBLS. Fantastic recipe. Thanks for sharing.
This was delicious! I doubled the seasoning (because I need flavor!) and added a salt free seasoning blend. I didn't have any rosemary and I also used sirloin instead of tenderloin.
