Youvetsi (Traditional Greek Orzo Bake)

If you are looking for an authentic dish from Greece, this recipe is for you! I grew up eating this, one of my favorite meals! It's usually made with veal or lamb stew meat but my family has always used chicken, which is delicious! You can use whichever you prefer! Either way this baked orzo dish will melt in your mouth! It may sound like a lot of work, but the preparation is very little! The majority of it is cooking time!

Recipe by STEFADOURAKI

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
2 hrs 10 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat; cook meat until browned on all sides, about 5 minutes. Add pureed tomatoes, garlic, sugar, salt, and pepper. Cover and simmer for 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Set aside.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Melt butter in a medium skillet over medium heat and add the orzo. Saute until slightly brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer orzo to a baking pan, spreading it out evenly. Remove meat from the saucepan and place on top of the orzo. Pour tomato sauce evenly over meat. Add hot water. Cover with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until all water is absorbed and orzo is soft, about 1 hour. If the dish becomes too dry, add more water during baking.

Cook's Note:

You can use veal stewing meat or chicken parts (legs, thighs, or breast with bone) instead of the lamb.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
576 calories; protein 27.3g; carbohydrates 37.6g; fat 35.2g; cholesterol 109.8mg; sodium 234.8mg. Full Nutrition
