Easy, Excellent Baked Flounder

This is a great recipe for a night when you're feeling lazy - only a few ingredients, nothing to chop, easy cleanup, and very yummy! My husband announced the fish was 'excellent,' and he's not usually one to rave about food.
Simple, basic, easy way to cook fish. It came out just right at 30 minutes. I used lemon pepper seasoning in place of salt and pepper, and that gave it some added flavor. I cut back on the butter by 1 tablespoon. I only had plain breadcrumbs, so I sprinkled on some Italian seasoning.
Simple, basic, easy way to cook fish. It came out just right at 30 minutes. I used lemon pepper seasoning in place of salt and pepper, and that gave it some added flavor. I cut back on the butter by 1 tablespoon. I only had plain breadcrumbs, so I sprinkled on some Italian seasoning.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.