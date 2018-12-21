Easy, Excellent Baked Flounder

This is a great recipe for a night when you're feeling lazy - only a few ingredients, nothing to chop, easy cleanup, and very yummy! My husband announced the fish was 'excellent,' and he's not usually one to rave about food.

By ahnjy

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and coat with cooking spray.

  • Rinse flounder fillets, pat dry, and place on the baking sheet. Season with salt and pepper. Whisk butter and wine together in a bowl; pour over flounder. Sprinkle each fillet with bread crumbs and then paprika.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until flounder flakes easily with a fork, 25 to 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

I used individually frozen fillets from BJs. The recipe would probably work fine with tilapia, too.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
238 calories; protein 22.3g; carbohydrates 4.3g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 90.7mg; sodium 313.8mg. Full Nutrition
