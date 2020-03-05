Toaster Oven Apple Crisp

Rating: 3 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Just enough for one! Cure your apple crisp craving with this simple yet tasty solution. Enjoy warm with ice cream or whipped cream.

By jowolf2

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the toaster oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) according to manufacturer's instructions. Lightly coat a baking tray with cooking spray.

  • Pile apple slices onto the baking tray. Mix flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt together; sprinkle evenly over apples. Drizzle water over the topping. Arrange butter pieces as uniformly as possible over the topping.

  • Bake in the preheated toaster oven until apples are tender, about 30 minutes. Drizzle caramel sauce on top and scoop into a bowl.

Cook's Note:

You may need a little more water if you use a drier type of apple.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
313 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 53.7g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 30.7mg; sodium 314.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Yoly
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
01/20/2019
Although tasty there was nothing crisp about it. This was more like baked apples with a cinnamon topping. Not at all what I expected. Read More
