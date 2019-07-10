Carrot Ginger Soup
This is the perfect ginger soup recipe for a cleanse or battling a cold! What it lacks in carbs, it makes up for in flavor. Great hot or cold.
Good fall or winter soup. I was generous with the wine and with ground ginger and added a few small potatoes and sweet potatos for a creamier consistency. Also added curry powder in the saute phase and lemon juice after puree. Beautiful! A big hit wit the whole family.Read More
This soup is amazing, no changes made, loved it.
This was absolutely wonderful! In all actuality my husband was the one who made this but he followed the recipe exactly ... no changes were needed as it was delicious! He made it last week for “foodie” relatives & they immediately asked for the recipe! We shared it from AllRecipes! Thank you for this keeper! We will make it again and again.
Loved the punch of combined spices, yum!
Very gingery but tasty
Delicious! Great way to use up giant Costco bag of carrots.
So good! I didn't measure but just added all the ingredients plus some quinoa, celery, mushrooms and spinach.
Cut back on ginger to about 1/3 cup which for some was still a dominant. We liked it but still something to consider for your taste. With this all said with the cut back of at least half of the ginger we loved it.
This is the first time I have left a review in the over 5 years of trying recipes on all recipes.com It was THAT good!!! I followed the directions exactly except I substituted half the butter with olive oil. This was hearty and filling for only 200 calories per mug. Didn't use any garnishing. It is PERFECT as is!!! Thank you for the recipe!
It was easy to make and delicious !! I skipped the wine but the soup was very flavorful .
This is incredibly flavorful! I didn't have curry powder so I used 1/2 teaspoon Chilli powder. I love garlic so I also put in a couple extra cloves. This soup is spicy and creamy... so nice!
Very delicious and easy to execute!
