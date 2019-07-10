Carrot Ginger Soup

This is the perfect ginger soup recipe for a cleanse or battling a cold! What it lacks in carbs, it makes up for in flavor. Great hot or cold.

Recipe by Emily Ott

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion, ginger, and garlic; sauté until softened, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Add broth, carrots, and wine. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer, uncovered, until carrots are tender, about 45 minutes.

  • Purée with an immersion blender until carrots are no longer chunky and soup has a thick consistency. Add lemon juice, salt, pepper, and curry powder. Serve in large mugs with chives and fresh black pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 18.1g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 35.2mg; sodium 603.7mg. Full Nutrition
