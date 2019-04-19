No-Bake Peanut Butter-Chocolate Crunch Bars

Rating: 2 stars

This recipe makes me so sad. First of all I'm sad because it has so much unrealized potential. Second of all I'm sad because of my wasted ingredient cost. Third of all I'm sad because I was really looking forward to eating these Kit-Kat-like bars for dessert tonight and sadly I won't be able to. So all of the ingredients in this recipe are fabulous on their own. They're actually usually good together too. I mean...chocolate and peanut butter? The crisp crunch of Chex? Yum right? But then you add in the coconut oil maple syrup and more peanut butter than necessary and that poor chocolate just doesn't stand a chance of firming back up even in the fridge. Mine chilled for several hours and all I got in return was a sad gloppy kind of funkilly-maple sad mess. I won't be making these again but if I wanted to give them another go I'd cut back on the PB add a little salt and leave out the coconut oil and maple syrup entirely.