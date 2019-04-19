No-Bake Peanut Butter-Chocolate Crunch Bars

Rating: 2 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Quick and easy snack that is sugar, dairy, and gluten free. The bars remind me of Kit Kat® bars.

By Shelly C

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Line a square 8-inch dish with parchment paper. Pour rice square cereal into a large mixing bowl and set aside.

  • Combine peanut butter, chocolate chips, maple syrup, and coconut oil in a saucepan over low heat. Whisk until everything is completely melted and mixed together, about 5 minutes. Pour chocolate mixture over rice square cereal and mix together.

  • Press mixture into the prepared dish and refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour. Cut into bars and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
234 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 17.6g; fat 17.5g; sodium 102.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

SunnyDaysNora
Rating: 2 stars
05/07/2019
This recipe makes me so sad. First of all I'm sad because it has so much unrealized potential. Second of all I'm sad because of my wasted ingredient cost. Third of all I'm sad because I was really looking forward to eating these Kit-Kat-like bars for dessert tonight and sadly I won't be able to. So all of the ingredients in this recipe are fabulous on their own. They're actually usually good together too. I mean...chocolate and peanut butter? The crisp crunch of Chex? Yum right? But then you add in the coconut oil maple syrup and more peanut butter than necessary and that poor chocolate just doesn't stand a chance of firming back up even in the fridge. Mine chilled for several hours and all I got in return was a sad gloppy kind of funkilly-maple sad mess. I won't be making these again but if I wanted to give them another go I'd cut back on the PB add a little salt and leave out the coconut oil and maple syrup entirely. Read More
