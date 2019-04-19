No-Bake Peanut Butter-Chocolate Crunch Bars
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 234.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.7g 11 %
carbohydrates: 17.6g 6 %
dietary fiber: 1.7g 7 %
sugars: 13.6g
fat: 17.5g 27 %
saturated fat: 7.4g 37 %
vitamin a iu: 4IU
niacin equivalents: 3.8mg 30 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 8 %
folate: 18.4mcg 5 %
calcium: 21.1mg 2 %
iron: 0.9mg 5 %
magnesium: 43.2mg 15 %
potassium: 192.3mg 5 %
sodium: 102.8mg 4 %
calories from fat: 157.6
