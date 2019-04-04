Fried Olives
Servings Per Recipe: 72
Calories: 50.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 1g 2 %
carbohydrates: 2.2g 1 %
dietary fiber: 0.3g 1 %
sugars: 0.1g
fat: 4.4g 7 %
saturated fat: 0.5g 2 %
cholesterol: 7.8mg 3 %
vitamin a iu: 50.4IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 0.3mg 3 %
vitamin c: 0.8mg 1 %
folate: 7.6mcg 2 %
calcium: 8.3mg 1 %
iron: 0.3mg 2 %
magnesium: 6mg 2 %
potassium: 20.8mg 1 %
sodium: 138.2mg 6 %
calories from fat: 39.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.