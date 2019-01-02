Refresh & Reboot Green Smoothie

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Easily swap Almond Breeze Almondmilk 1:1 for any recipe that calls for dairy milk.
Feel free to substitute in your favorite Almond Breeze almondmilk flavor (Vanilla, Chocolate, Unsweetened Original, Unsweetened Vanilla, Unsweetened Chocolate, Blended with Real Bananas, Coconut Almond blend, or Cashew Almond Blend).
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 27.2g; fat 1.8g; sodium 164.3mg. Full Nutrition
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.