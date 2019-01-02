Refresh & Reboot Green Smoothie

A tasty green smoothie that is sure to please. Get your fruit and veggie servings before heading out the door.

By Almond Breeze

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 smoothie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place all ingredients into blender and blend on high until smooth.

Cook's Notes:

Easily swap Almond Breeze Almondmilk 1:1 for any recipe that calls for dairy milk.

Feel free to substitute in your favorite Almond Breeze almondmilk flavor (Vanilla, Chocolate, Unsweetened Original, Unsweetened Vanilla, Unsweetened Chocolate, Blended with Real Bananas, Coconut Almond blend, or Cashew Almond Blend).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 27.2g; fat 1.8g; sodium 164.3mg. Full Nutrition
