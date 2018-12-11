Morning Joe Smoothie

Sounds great! Being a diabetic, I do something very similar: cup of almond milk; scoop of protein powder (low-carb); a splash of black coffee; 1/2 Tbs of pure Stevia; AND add BIG Tbs of organic Peanut Butter (low-carb). I have used oats before too. I used 6-8 ice cubes. I blend it smooooth with my Vitamix. Delicious. I call it my Power Smoothie (low-carb) as well! :-)
Sounds great! Being a diabetic, I do something very similar: cup of almond milk; scoop of protein powder (low-carb); a splash of black coffee; 1/2 Tbs of pure Stevia; AND add BIG Tbs of organic Peanut Butter (low-carb). I have used oats before too. I used 6-8 ice cubes. I blend it smooooth with my Vitamix. Delicious. I call it my Power Smoothie (low-carb) as well! :-)
Delicious! I used half a packet of Starbuck’s Via Caffe Mocha because it’s been sitting in the pantry, and sprouted rolled oats. Next time I may add an ice cube or 2 and a scoop of collagen, but this will be a new morning treat for me. Thanks for sharing!
This is a quick and easy shake to make in the morning. I will definitely make it again but may increase the portions slightly for a meal replacement, perhaps even double. I can see even adding other fruit, even fresh fruit or perhaps additional oatmeal, if you prefer a thicker shake. I am going to experiment.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.