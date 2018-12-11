Morning Joe Smoothie

23 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 7
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Breakfast in a glass never tasted so good! Keep a few frozen bananas on hand for a quick smoothie.

By Almond Breeze

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 smoothie
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Add all ingredients to blender container or smoothie maker. Cover; blend 15 to 20 seconds or until smooth. Pour into glass. If desired, sprinkle with an additional pinch of espresso powder.

    Advertisement

Cook's Note:

You can also use Almond Breeze Vanilla, Chocolate, or Blended with Real Bananas almondmilk.

Nutritional analysis per serving: Calories 210, Calories from Fat 40, Total Fat 4g (6% DV), Saturated Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholesterol 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 190mg (8% DV), Carbohydrates 42g (14% DV), Dietary Fiber 5g (20% DV), Sugars 21g, Protein 4g, Vitamin A 15%, Vitamin C 15%, Calcium 60%, Iron 10%.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/25/2022