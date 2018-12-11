Supreme Green Smoothie

No extra sweetener needed! The natural sugar from the fruit and hint of honey from the almondmilk is a perfect balance to the slightly sharp flavor of the kale. A great way to start the day!

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place all ingredients in large blender container in order given. Cover; blend on high 15 to 20 seconds or until completely smooth. Pour into glasses.

Cook's Note:

Feel free to use Original or Vanilla almondmilk in this.

Nutritional analysis per serving: Calories 200, Calories from Fat 25, Total Fat 2.5g (4% DV), Saturated Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholesterol 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 120mg (5% DV), Carbohydrates 44g (15% DV), Dietary Fiber 5g (20% DV), Sugars 35g, Protein 4g, Vitamin A 100%, Vitamin C 150%, Calcium 40%, Iron 10%.

