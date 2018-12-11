Joyful Chocolate Overnight Oats

Components of a popular candy bar come together for a fun, yummy, and quick breakfast treat. Kids can have fun mixing up and topping their own jar of breakfast goodies.

By Almond Breeze

Ingredients

1
Directions

  • In pint jar or at least 12-ounce glass, mix oats, almondmilk, powdered sugar, and cocoa powder. Cover; refrigerate at least 8 hours or overnight.

  • To serve, stir mixture and top with almonds, chocolate chips, and coconut.

Cook's Notes:

Feel free to substitute in your favorite Almond Breeze almondmilk flavor.

Nutritional analysis per serving: Calories 360, Calories from Fat 120, Total Fat 14g (22% DV), Saturated Fat 5g (25% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholesterol 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 115mg (5% DV), Carbohydrates 59g (20% DV), Dietary Fiber 8g (32% DV), Sugars 24g, Protein 9g, Vitamin A 6%, Vitamin C 0%, Calcium 30%, Iron 20%.

362 calories; fat 12.8g; sodium 118.5mg; carbohydrates 57.7g; protein 8.8g. Full Nutrition
