Classic Overnight Oats

Almond Breeze almondmilk and oats make a great no-cook oatmeal. Change it up with different almondmilk flavors and toppings.

By Almond Breeze

prep:
5 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 jars
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together almondmilk and oats in a medium bowl. Spoon into 2 small bowls or canning jars if desired. Cover and refrigerate 8 hours to overnight, or for up to 3 days.

  • Before eating, top with granola and almonds, if desired.

Cook's Notes:

Easily swap Almond Breeze Almondmilk 1:1 for any recipe that calls for dairy milk.

Feel free to substitute in your favorite Almond Breeze almondmilk flavor (Original, Chocolate, Unsweetened Original, Unsweetened Vanilla, Unsweetened Chocolate, Blended with Real Bananas, Coconut Almond blend, or Cashew Almond Blend).

Nutritional analysis per serving:
Calories 180
Total Fat 10.2 g
Cholesterol 0.0 mg
Sodium 150.8 mg
Potassium 401.2 mg
Total Carbohydrate 59.5 g
Dietary Fiber 11.5 g
Sugars 21.2 g
Protein 9.6 g

