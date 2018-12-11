Overnight Chia Oats

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Easily swap Almond Breeze Almondmilk 1:1 for any recipe that calls for dairy milk.
Feel free to substitute in your favorite Almond Breeze almondmilk flavor (Original, Chocolate, Unsweetened Original, Unsweetened Vanilla, Unsweetened Chocolate, Blended with Real Bananas, Coconut Almond blend, or Cashew Almond Blend).
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
338 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 59.5g; fat 8.6g; sodium 155mg. Full Nutrition
This is a great weekday breakfast. I make several at a time and keep them in the refrigerator for a quick and satisfying breakfast. I followed the recipe exactly, and they turned out great. The only modification was that I added 1/4 cup of raisins to each jar. This is a game changer. The raisins rehydrate and become plump and juicy, with a nice crispness to them, like when you bite into a fresh grape. Definitely one of my favorite new items to make.
This Overnight Breakfast Idea that make for a Bright Start to the Day is wonderful, healthy, tasty easy, and can be modified. I have made a similar recipe many times and like other reviews I prepared several at a time and kept them in the refrigerator for a quick and satisfying breakfast. Also, for a change have switched the fruit or added either nuts or coconut instead of chia seeds, used regular milk instead of almond milk and garnished with toasted slivered almond or whatever I had on hand and always turned out just as good. This recipe is very forgiving and fabulous!
