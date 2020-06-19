Cabbage Lasagna

I cannot recommend this recipe. As another reviewer has pointed out the cabbage produces an enormous amount of liquid and the final product is more stew than lasagna. Maybe there's strategy to avoid this but I don't plan to experiment. Also, I have questions about the ingredients and cooking method. The recipe calls for 24 ounces of cottage cheese. That an enormous amount. I used half of that and it was adequate. On the other hand, one pound is not nearly enough to make sufficient sauce. I used a 24 oz. can. I also question the instructions for how to secure the cabbage leaves. "Immerse the cabbage in boiling water and carefully break off the leaves. Cook until the leaves are limp, about 3 min," How long do you immerse the cabbage so the leaves with easily detach? No guidance on this critical point. Harry

