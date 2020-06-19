Cabbage Lasagna

This was amazing. The whole family loved it even better than regular Lasagna. It is a little juicy as the cabbage adds moisture instead of soaking it up as noodles do, but so delicious. I may use a little thicker sause or add a couple eggs to try to thicken it up slightly. I will make this again for sure.
I cannot recommend this recipe. As another reviewer has pointed out the cabbage produces an enormous amount of liquid and the final product is more stew than lasagna. Maybe there's strategy to avoid this but I don't plan to experiment. Also, I have questions about the ingredients and cooking method. The recipe calls for 24 ounces of cottage cheese. That an enormous amount. I used half of that and it was adequate. On the other hand, one pound is not nearly enough to make sufficient sauce. I used a 24 oz. can. I also question the instructions for how to secure the cabbage leaves. "Immerse the cabbage in boiling water and carefully break off the leaves. Cook until the leaves are limp, about 3 min," How long do you immerse the cabbage so the leaves with easily detach? No guidance on this critical point. Harry
I'm confident I will enjoy this dish (still cooking at this writing). I omitted mushrooms (don't really care for) and carrots. I discovered that I didn't have any Parmesan cheese on hand, so that was also omitted. I most definitely will make this dish again. It was easy to prepare.
Overall, I really liked this lasagne. I left out the mushrooms. I think I’ll leave out the nutmeg next time too. I put a lot of cabbage between the layers, (since I love cabbage). I also added an 8oz can of tomato sauce to the meat sauce. It was a bit watery, (from the cabbage), but tasted surprisingly good. I will be making again. Thank you!
This was very good. I followed the recipe except I used lean ground beef and pork as well omitting the nutmeg (not a fan)and sugar (not necessary) in the sauce. This will definitely be in rotation, with a bit of tweaking- I will use less mozzarella cheese, 2 cups is a bit excessive- I will cut the cabbage in strips so cutting is easier for serving and I will drain the cottage cheese to minimize soupy-ness. Did not miss the heavy pasta!
