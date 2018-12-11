Chocolate Yule Log

If you haven't tried this Yule log recipe because you thought it required advanced baking and pastry skill, then get ready to buche up this Noel, since the techniques required are actually quite simple. This classic holiday dessert is a showstopper, but it's often better looking than it is tasting, which is not the case here, thanks to a simple-to-make, rich chocolate sponge cake, and mocha buttercream filling. Garnished here with meringue mushrooms and rosemary.
The cake portion of this dessert went flat. It was more like a thick chocolate crepe -- a little too eggy. Of course the filling was sweet and decadent, but I ended up throwing the whole thing out as it would have stuck to the roofs of our mouths. I'll try King Arthur's version next Christmas.
This was just wonderful! First time making a sponge and trying my hand at rolling and it came out perfect! Was a total hit at the family Christmas party! Only change I made was instead of the coffee I did 1 tsp of orange. Thank you for the video too, there are a few steps there I wasnt sure I was doing it right so review the video and keep on!
I made this Yule Log for my family Christmas Eve party and it was a hit! This cake was delicious! It was gobbled up quickly and everyone loved it! I received many compliments on the look of it and how good it tasted. My ganache was a bit lighter than Chef John's because I had to whip it for a bit to get it to thicken up but it turned out fine because the cake was so rich. I left out the coffee and just replaced it with milk since I hate that flavor. This was so fun to make and I will definitely be making this again!
Chef John never leads us astray! My cake is setting up in the fridge now. I did have a bit of an issue with some small cracks, but I believe I overbaked the cake a bit, and I also think I knocked out a bit of the volume in the egg/sugar mixture by over-beating it with the cocoa powder. Nonetheless, the cake is delicious and far easier to work with than my previous attempts at yule logs. The only area that could use some improvement is the details of the written recipe. I found I had to refer back to the video several times for things like speed settings on the stand mixer and times. Inwas worried that with all the powdered sugar this would be sickeningly sweet, but it is just right. A fantastic recipe, I'll be making this again.
I made it as it was written except that I didn't have (could not find) mascarpone cheese so I substituted cream cheese and the buttercream was delicious. I'm not sure if there are differences in coffee liqueur as I could only find kahlua. :) It was pretty easy to make. But, I'm glad I have made pumpkin rolls as I knew what to expect and have never made a Yule log before. I would let the cake cool for more than 15 min after it is rolled up as it was almost too warm to work with and then cracked as I re-rolled it with the buttercream frosting in. I think it made plenty of frosting, but I didn't save the extra as I made it in advance and ended up using ganache to seal the two pieces together. It makes a lot of ganache. You could almost halve that amount unless you have plans for the extra. I made some little truffles as not to be wasteful. As far as flavor - this is a very rich cake! It was fun to make and if I want another Yule log for festivities, this will be the recipe I use.
Made this for Christmas and my husband loved it so much he wants this for his birthday! The buttercream and ganache were perfect; not too sweet. The addition of the mascarpone and Kaluha puts it over the top! Well done, Chef John! A new tradition has been born!
I actually found that I needed more buttercream for the inside. I made double the buttercream and saved the leftover amount for anything in the future (great flavor with the mascarpone cheese). Overall, the recipe wasn't complicated, tasted great, and looked good too!
Love the video and it was super helpful when making this. The cake was great and instructions easy and fun. BUT *BIG BUT* WARNING: the frosting was horrifyingly, disgustingly sweet!! I tasted it after I made it and had to add another half stick of butter, tablespoon of cocoa powder and 4 oz of mascarpone to try to even it out. EVEN THEN It was so sweet that it ruined the whole cake. It was so sweet that I couldn't even put the ganache on top. My four year old even thought it was too sweet (sans ganache)! That's really saying something. So do yourself a favor and start with 1/2c powdered sugar in your frosting and add in more 1 tablespoon at a time to your liking. I also think you do need a full cup of butter to have enough frosting for the inside, but it depends on how big your cake ends up being.
I have made Yule Logs several times over the years and have struggled with a few cook book recipes and lesser on-line ones. This one is straight forward! The entertaining video reminded me of techniques from the years prior and gave me some new ones. This one is a keeper and one I will use in years to come!
I am sensitive to caffeine and I hate the flavor of alcohol, so I replaced the coffee liquor with milk and cherry syrup. It came out delicious! No cracks, either, which is a surprise to me since this was my first cake roll. Chef John gives the best instructions!
I made this as written with the exception of coffee flavor. The cake cracked and broke badly but I was able to save it by spreading on the filling and rolling the cake up. The taste was wonderful and the frosting saved the look of the cake. I will make this again.
OK! I like to bake, but mostly pies and scones. I am not a huge fan of cake. HOWEVER, with Christmas here, I wanted to try something new to take to my inlaws. I found this recipe and decided to give it a try. It is easier than I thought it would be. However, a few things, my buttercream was far too thick, even after having room temperature butter, and whipping it for a long time. I ended up adding a tablespoon or two of milk to get the right consistency. I would also use the "paddle" on my kitchen aid instead of the whisk, as I felt like I lost too much frosting in the whisk. When I flipped the cake out of the pan and onto the towel, I proceeded the puff powdered sugar all over my kitchen. I'll try a more controlled flip next time, but I was paranoid about doing it quickly. ALSO, the ganache takes A LONG time to thicken up. so when you watch the video and he says he did it while he was waiting for the log to set, that's when I would do it as well. WATCH the video if you haven't made this before, Really helps to give you a visual. Looking forward to serving this christmas eve!
Excellent recipe! Easy to follow, and even though the ganache didn't have time to thicken up as to make the same pattern in it he did, I managed to make it look bark-like with the back of a spoon anyway. I made two rolls since I currently only have a countertop oven so the sponges were much smaller, but had enough buttercream for the two (though a much thinner layer than he has in the video). The amount of ganache in this recipe could easily be halved, since that is the amount I still had left over after making TWO logs. Great flavour, looks pretty and everyone loved it! Chef John's recipes never fail.
Used this recipe for my first go at making a Yule log cake. Worked very well. My only comment is the recipe for the chocolate ganache makes way too much for what is actually needed. It could easily be cut in half. I ended up with a pot full of leftover ganache. Not necessarily a bad problem. I did have fun looking for ways to use it up.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2019
I made this before Christmas and it turned out really well. I made it gluten free, there's only 2 tbs of flour so it was an easy substitution with GF flour from trader joes. The ganache was good but maybe to much dark chocolate for me, I might mix some semi-sweet in with it next time. Also I made gingerbread cake which was a disaster- it felt apart bc I put it in little molds. But it was delicious, so I put it around my Yule log and the crumbs looked like dirt. It really was good. The whole thing was good. A tasty light dessert. Definitely will make it again.
The recipe was difficult to follow on the iPad so I rewrote it to simplify it without having to constantly scroll through. But the cake and meringue mushrooms were EXCELLENT. I wish I could post a pic it was pretty.
I used a vanilla buttercream in place of the chocolate buttercream so it tasted like a Ho-Ho. I also ground up pistachios to look like moss, and the cute little acorns were made with mini vanilla wafers, Hershey kisses, and chocolate chips. Yum!
This recipe and instructions were excellent. Everything worked just as expected. I made this for a contest at work and won! Everyone was amazed at how great it looked and how amazing it tasted. The video instructions were fantastic! Thank you!
I've been making logs for many many years if you do this is a must-try. The amount of filling was perfect for me. I was pleasantly surprised that it did not stick like many others I've made. I did a display without mushrooms using cranberries greenery on the outside of my plate I put little twigs. My guest went insane over it and the flavoring and texture was fabulous. Thank you for the perfect recipe
I made this recipe as written and Wow! What a show stopper! It was easy and so delicious. The only thing I would change is to make a little more filling, but that is just personal preference. Thank you Chef John.
I was told this was the best desert they've ever had and it should be on the cover of a food mag. I made a few alterations... separated the eggs and folded in the whites and spread on a larger cakepan to get a thinner sponge and more swirls when rolled. I used a combination of 3 dark chocolates in the ganache - plain, orange, and cranberry. For the filling I used 1/2 coffee and 1/2 spiced rum. Sooo good!
Awesome recipe!!! This was the first time I ever attempted a Yule log and it was perfect. I followed the recipe exactly as Chef John wrote it. I used good ingredients and, most importantly, the right ingredients—that means zero substitutions and no errors like using table salt instead of kosher, etc. I used all organic ingredients except for the chocolate (all Ghirardelli’s) and the Irish cream (Bailey’s.) Everything was in exact quantities (weighed when appropriate) and used at the correct temperatures. The video is very helpful and makes this amazing cake so simple to make. Anyone who gives this recipe less than five stars either does not know how to bake or just can’t follow instructions. Thank you to Chef John. I will be making another one of these cakes in a few days for Christmas—and maybe every Christmas for the rest of my life.
Made this with my kids for a book party. This was our first time making many of the ingredients in this cake (sponge, ganache, meringue mushrooms). I had to use a cookie sheet because that was all I had and am baking at high altitude (9000'). The cake was a bit dry but thats due to the pan and altitude. Overall it came out great and we will make some adjustments next time to make it perfect. Thanks!!
Actually… I just submitted a review that I made this and it came out great. I forgot to mention that instead of doing it coffee style I added fresh raspberries to the filling and raspberry essence to the filling and the topping. Super yummy!
I made this in 2019! The cake was very sticky and needed a slightly smaller sheet pan to keep it thick enough. The Gnash frosting is super easy and will be a new go to other desserts. The mushrooms were a fun addition. I swapped the butter cream filling for a chocolate whipped cream filling. The family loved it.
Second time I have made it...so good! I had barely enough buttercream (next time will make more) and way too much ganache (next time will make 1/2). Also, I found that it is easy to just use a spatula to apply the ganache in a streaky way to look like a log without refrigerating first.
I'll make it again. Make sure you whip the eggs until fluffy before you incorporate the cocoa to make sure it stays thick. My mistake and made the cake a little to thin but it was very good and the guests loved it. I added raspberries and it was a big success.
The chocolate mascarpone filling is excellent; I couldn’t stop sampling it! ;-) Unfortunately, the sponge cake, as delicious and delicate as it was, fell apart upon unrolling it. I used a flour sack towel (the only type of dish towel we use), and I think that because it is so thin, it allowed heat and moisture to pass through it too readily. I used plenty of powdered sugar, followed the directions, and flipped it over using the quick and easy method (shown in video). When it hit the towel/table, powdered sugar blew out everywhere! I’m still cleaning it up. I think I will opt for a more traditional (less messy) method of flipping the cake next time. I saved the filling I made. I’m going to try a different sponge cake recipe and use the filling from this one. In the meantime, we have a nice container of sponge cake bits we’re all nibbling on! I don’t give up that easily; I’ll keep going till I get this right.
Beautiful! Everyone was impressed! It was looking a bit ugly and messy but after spreading the ganache on it and trimming the ends, it looked perfect. I used 25-50% more buttercream than the recipe called for (I made a double batch). The ganache could be easily halved or more, but my leftover ganache will be nice on some fruit. Super decadent cake and it fed 12 people with generous slices. Thank you for the show-stopping dessert!
WOW Chef John you are AMAZING! It was my 1st time watching one of your videos (I have since watched a couple more) and because of first of all the delicious recipe and the perfectly laid out instructions, excellent tips and advice, my yule log was PERFECTION! I actually made 2 ( a GF one and a regular one) and both were AMAZING! The whole family was amazed. You are an amazing cook and enjoy your pleasant humour! Thank-you for sharing your talent.
I basically followed this recipe to a tee and it was fabulous. Two of things I did end up changing is not using the coffee liqueur and replacing it with a hint of espresso. I also did not make the mushroom meringues and replaced them with sugared Rosemary & Cranberries.
I made the recipe exactly as written. My family loved it. I only used about half the frosting because I was afraid it would have been to rich if all the frosting was used. I will make this again for family or parties.
Delicious and relatively simple. The buttercream filling really makes it. It was the hit of our traditional Christmas Eve family dinner. Family member said it was better than the yule logs they have ordered from the bakery!
I made a yule log for the first time last Christmas using this recipe, and it turned out so fantastic! It will definitely be a Christmas tradition. The chocolate filling and coffee liquor are what originally sold me, and it did not disappoint!
This is a wonderful recipe with easy to follow instructions and a delicious finished product. I would’ve liked more complex flavors or a surprise ingredient in the filling so next time I’ll be more adventurous. The real Willis this log delivers is visual- so beautiful on our Christmas table! I finished mine with meringue mushroom with red sugar caps and crushed pistachios for a mossy Forrest floor look. Fun bake!
I don’t write reviews often but I made this Yule log for our pre Christmas supper and it was absolutely delicious! I substituted 1 package of cream cheese in the filling and used brewed coffee, I didn’t put the cocoa powder in. I used milk chocolate chips and whipped the ganache. It received rave reviews from everyone! Chef John has never let me down so I knew this dessert would be a hit! Thank you!!
First time making a Yule log or rolled cake of any kind and it turned out beautifully!! The only change I made was adding more cocoa powder to the frosting because I’m a chocolate fiend. I was pleasantly surprised that the cake did not crack and, contrary to many of the reviews I read, the sponge was not too dense. That being said, nothing is too rich for my family :) I had some homemade chocolate crinkle cookies and used those for mushrooms. Made this for Christmas and I already have a request for another for New Year’s!
I didn't do it 100% to the recipie, but the advice was so solid that the end result still turned out well. On a personal note; my mother is French and didn't get to go last year, so her eyes lit up when I presented the dish at Christmas Dinner. Because she ate half of it in one sitting, I don't think she was just being nice when she said she enjoyed it. So thank you Chef John!
A lot of work but delicious! The cake itself was incredible; so soft and fluffy. I do have a ton of ganache leftover, so would cut that portion back, probably in half and that would be plenty. I had never made one for fear of the rolling/unrolling/re-rolling process, however after watching Chef John’s fun little video, I was ready to go! Follow his tips on powdered sugar, and more powdered sugar, here there and everywhere. The sponge is super sticky and I’d imagine would be a mess if you don’t use enough powdered sugar. We did have one small tear in the spring but the filling helped “glue” it, and then once rolled back up, no one would ever know! This did take almost a full day to make, between letting the eggs come to room temp and then the cake cooling and resting a couple of times, but the actual active making & cooing time is pretty quick. Perhaps this will be a new fun family tradition to make & enjoy at Christmas!
I made this non-dairy. Used plant based sour cream instead of marscopone and oat milk creamer instead of heavy cream. We also used powdered coffee instead of liquor to increase the coffee flavor. It's delicious! Added merengue mushrooms.
Watched the video and made this bad boy in the first attempt! Thanks for making this as fun as it should be! oh, recipe also tastes great, I substituted the mascarpone cheese with cream cheese/heavy cream, the little tanginess of the cream cheese is delicious against the sweetness of the buttercream filling.
I used coffee extract instead of coffee liqueur in the filling. It’s very coffee-y, I have no experience working with the extract and used the same amount the recipe called for. I’d recommend not doing an exact substitution, use less extract than liqueur. It’s still good and we like coffee, but I think there’s more coffee flavor than intended in my cake.
Wasn’t as hard as I thought it would be. The only thing I did wrong was not being careful enough to when unrolling it. But after frosting it and looked great. It was very very good to eat the my family was so impressed, because as I tell them all the time, I like to cook, but I’m not a baker.
Absolutely delicious! I didn’t have the coffee flavor liqueur so I used expresso and it really taste amazing. Going to make one again for this Christmas. Thank you Chef John! I never fail in following your recipes and videos :)
It was super sweet, I would put less than the designated 2/3 cup in next time. Also, using wax paper or parchment sugfested instead of a towel or at least between it and the cake. The towel got a lot of the cake on it. There was a call for 2 Tbsp of butter that we melted and never used. Where does this go? Overall, it was a good recipe and despite being a nightmare of a cake to make, it was definitely worth the experience. I will do this cake again, now that I'm familiar with what it takes.
Everyone loved it but one person tolled me the ends seemed a little dry. As for the buttercream I made what the recipe called for and I think I could have used a lot more it was barely visible in the rings on the side but other then that it was fun and not as hard as I thought
This was not difficult to make. I made this for Christmas dinner and it came out beautifully. It is rather sweet so next time I make it, I’ll likely cut down the sugar in the frosting. Also 8oz of chocolate for the ganache makes way too much. I think half the ganache would be enough.
I've made several yule logs and none were as good as this. The sponge and ganache were spot on--no changes necessary. I used a different (my favorite) buttercream for the filling so I can't rate that. The end result was perfection--my husband said this may be his favorite cake and I understand why.
We loved this dessert! It will be a new tradition in our family! It was not difficult. I did not over fill it too much as Chef John suggested but feel I would like to try a little more filling next time. It was so delicious!
AVRIL FRASCHE
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2020
Incredible yule log! The video was very helpful. I followed it precisely and ended up with a delicious, gorgeous yule log for Christmas dessert. Better than any I've ever bought before! Just make sure you allow time for your ganache to cool. Mine took at least 45 minutes to cool properly before decorating.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
