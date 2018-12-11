Chocolate Yule Log

OK! I like to bake, but mostly pies and scones. I am not a huge fan of cake. HOWEVER, with Christmas here, I wanted to try something new to take to my inlaws. I found this recipe and decided to give it a try. It is easier than I thought it would be. However, a few things, my buttercream was far too thick, even after having room temperature butter, and whipping it for a long time. I ended up adding a tablespoon or two of milk to get the right consistency. I would also use the "paddle" on my kitchen aid instead of the whisk, as I felt like I lost too much frosting in the whisk. When I flipped the cake out of the pan and onto the towel, I proceeded the puff powdered sugar all over my kitchen. I'll try a more controlled flip next time, but I was paranoid about doing it quickly. ALSO, the ganache takes A LONG time to thicken up. so when you watch the video and he says he did it while he was waiting for the log to set, that's when I would do it as well. WATCH the video if you haven't made this before, Really helps to give you a visual. Looking forward to serving this christmas eve!