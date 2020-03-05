Instant Pot® Honey-Glazed Ham

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This recipe is for a bone-in, spiral-cut, pre-cooked ham. When you buy a spiral ham at the grocery store, it's almost always already fully cooked which means most of the time you just need to heat it through. The ham's packaging comes with suggestions about how long to cook or heat the ham and those suggestions always recommend using an oven. I'm here to tell you that I don't think I'll ever use an oven to warm a bone-in, spiral ham ever again after using an Instant Pot®!

By Joan A. Peterson

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
25 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 ham
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Glaze:

Directions

  • Pour water into the steel basin of a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®). Place the ham, sliced side-down, into the pot.

    Advertisement

  • Mix brown sugar, honey, mustard, Worcestershire, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves together in a bowl. Pour glaze on top of the ham. Close and lock the lid.

  • Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 10 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure using the natural-release method according to manufacturer's instructions for 10 minutes. Release any remaining pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid.

  • Drain liquid from the pot into a bowl and set aside. Allow ham to rest for at least 10 minutes; remove to a platter.

  • Select Saute function and add the liquid back into the pot. Cook until reduced to your liking, 5 to 10 minutes. Pour sweet sauce on top of ham slices when serving.

Cook's Notes:

You can use coconut sugar instead of brown sugar if you like.

A 6 1/2 pound ham should fit in a 6-quart pot, but if yours is slightly larger then you may need to cut the ham to make it fit. Place both pieces into the pot at the same time, if possible.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
360 calories; protein 22.8g; carbohydrates 15.2g; fat 22.8g; cholesterol 68.9mg; sodium 1596.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022