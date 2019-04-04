Instant Pot® Jalapeno-Chicken Popper Dip

Rating: 4 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Rich and creamy jalapeno popper dip made easy with the help of your multi-functional pressure cooker. Don't forget the butter crackers for dipping!

By Soup Loving Nicole

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine cream cheese, jalapeno peppers, chicken, green onion, bacon bits, and water in a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®). Close and lock the lid. Select Manual; set timer for 5 minutes. Allow 10 minutes for pressure to build.

    Advertisement

  • Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid. Add Cheddar cheese and sour cream. Stir until cheese is melted.

  • Transfer dip to a serving dish and garnish with additional jalapenos, bacon bits, and Cheddar cheese if desired.

Cook's Note:

For a spicier dip, leave in some of the seeds from the jalapenos.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
80 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 0.7g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 23.5mg; sodium 137.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (6)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Ray johnson
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2019
This is a very good recipe. i made as stated and didn't feel i need to change anything. Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

djspartacus
Rating: 1 stars
08/03/2019
Do NOT use an 8 Quart Instant Pot for this recipe!! Unfortunately, we tried this recipe as written in our 8 quart and was VERY disappointed. Everything scorched and stuck to the bottom of the cooker and the cream cheese didn’t even begin to melt. Chicken came out smelling like a wet dog. Wound up tossing everything into the rubbish. Read More
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Ray johnson
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2019
This is a very good recipe. i made as stated and didn't feel i need to change anything. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Fishcake2018
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2019
No changes made. It was delicious. Yes will make it again! Read More
Helpful
(2)
lorraine
Rating: 4 stars
07/13/2019
both my husband and liked this dip. i find it similar to a few others i have tried though. not familiar with using a pressure cooker yet so i placed it in the oven. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
djspartacus
Rating: 1 stars
08/03/2019
Do NOT use an 8 Quart Instant Pot for this recipe!! Unfortunately, we tried this recipe as written in our 8 quart and was VERY disappointed. Everything scorched and stuck to the bottom of the cooker and the cream cheese didn’t even begin to melt. Chicken came out smelling like a wet dog. Wound up tossing everything into the rubbish. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022