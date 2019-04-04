Instant Pot® Onion Dip

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Creamy, rich, warm, and delicious pretty much sums this up. If you are lucky enough to have any leftovers the next day, this onion dip makes a great hamburger topping. Go wild and add sauteed mushrooms!

By Soup Loving Nicole

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place trivet in a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®). Add water.

    Advertisement

  • Combine grated onion, cream cheese, mayonnaise, Swiss cheese, steak sauce, and hot pepper sauce in a mixing bowl and transfer to a 1.5-quart round casserole dish. Cover tightly with aluminum foil. Place dish in the pressure cooker on top of the trivet. Close and lock the lid.

  • Turn on the pressure cooker and select Manual function. Set timer for 15 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure using the natural-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Carefully release remaining pressure manually, about 5 minutes. Remove the lid, pull casserole dish out, and remove aluminum foil.

  • Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler to high.

  • Place casserole dish under the preheated broiler and broil dip until brown and bubbly, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 1.6g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 20.4mg; sodium 104.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (3)

Read More Reviews
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Donna Vance
Rating: 4 stars
01/14/2019
Made it and loved it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022