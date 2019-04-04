Instant Pot® Onion Dip
Servings Per Recipe: 24
Calories: 128.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.8g 6 %
carbohydrates: 1.6g 1 %
dietary fiber: 0.1g 1 %
sugars: 0.5g
fat: 12.6g 19 %
saturated fat: 4.4g 22 %
cholesterol: 20.4mg 7 %
vitamin a iu: 220.5IU 4 %
niacin equivalents: 0.6mg 4 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 0.6mg 1 %
folate: 3.3mcg 1 %
calcium: 66.1mg 7 %
iron: 0.2mg 1 %
magnesium: 4.2mg 2 %
potassium: 29.8mg 1 %
sodium: 104.6mg 4 %
calories from fat: 113
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved